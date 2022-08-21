Body found in southeast Calgary after crews put out grass fire
A body was found early Sunday morning after emergency crews put out a fire in southeast Calgary.
Police were called to the intersection of Macleod Trail and Anderson Road S.E. around 4:15 a.m. Sunday after a driver passing by reported a grass fire in the area, acting Staff Sgt. Chris Warren told CBC News.
Police discovered a body after the flames was put out by fire crews, he said.
A medical examiner is still determining the cause of death, police said.
There is no evidence yet to indicate foul play, Warren added.