Body found in southeast Calgary after crews put out grass fire

A body was found early Sunday morning after emergency crews put out a fire in southeast Calgary.

Police were called to the intersection of Macleod Trail and Anderson Road S.E. around 4:15 a.m. Sunday after a driver passing by reported a grass fire in the area, acting Staff Sgt. Chris Warren told CBC News.

Police discovered a body after the flames was put out by fire crews, he said.

A medical examiner is still determining the cause of death, police said.

There is no evidence yet to indicate foul play, Warren added.