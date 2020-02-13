Body found in lake identified as former Mississippi State football player P.J. Jones

Former Mississippi State defensive lineman P.J. Jones was found dead earlier this week. (Photo by Butch Dill/Getty Images)

A body found earlier this week in a lake in Lee County, Mississippi, was identified as former Mississippi State football player P.J. Jones.

According to The Clarion-Ledger, the body of Jones was recovered Monday and officially identified by the coroner’s office on Wednesday. Jones was 27 years old.

Police said that no signs of foul play were recorded at the scene. The cause of death has yet to be determined.

From The Clarion-Ledger:

Lee County Sheriff Jim H. Johnson said fingerprints were used to identify Jones, who had been reported missing recently. There were no signs of foul play at the scene and Jones was clothed in the lake, according to Johnson. A cause of death has not been officially determined, Johnson said.

According to the Tupelo Daily Journal, Jones was reported missing last month. Jones had not been in contact with family since Jan. 20, police said. Police also said that Jones “may be suffering from medical issues.”

Jones played at Mississippi State from 2011 through 2014, starting at defensive tackle in 2013 and 2014. Jones played in 45 games in all for the Bulldogs, including 27 starts. Over the course of his four years in Starkville, Jones accumulated 81 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks. As a senior in 2014, Jones had a career high 31 tackles. He was named MSU’s defensive player of the week for his efforts in a road win over No. 8 LSU.

Jones, a native of Tupelo, Mississippi, was one of the top prospects in the state when he signed with MSU in the class of 2011. A four-star recruit, Jones chose the Bulldogs over offers from Arkansas, Ole Miss, Tennessee and UCLA, among others.

