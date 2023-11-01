Body found Halloween night in southeast Charlotte neighborhood, CMPD says

A body was discovered by police on Halloween night in southeast Charlotte, according Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

It happened around 10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, in a neighborhood of single-family homes on Eaglewood Avenue, CMPD said in a news release. The neighborhood is across from East Mecklenburg High School.

“Upon arrival, officers located a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene by MEDIC,” CMPD said.

Details of a suspect and motive have not been released.

The victim was an adult and neighbors reported hearing multiple shots, according to the Observer’s news partner WSOC.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call detectives at CMPD’s Homicide Unit. Tips can also be provided through Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com.

