Body found in Grand Prairie confirmed to be missing Collin County woman Kayla Kelley

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the body found in Grand Prairie last night as Kayla Kelley, the 33-year-old who went missing more than a week ago.

Sheriff’s deputies have arrested Ocastor Ferguson, 32. Ferguson’s house is about a mile away from the site where authorities found the body, near Prairie Oak Boulevard and Hollow Drive.

The medical examiner said Kelley’s body was found in a “clandestine grave, wooded area,”

Kelley went missing after she found out Ferguson had been dating her under a fake name, telling her his name was Kevin Brown, and she found out that he is married, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. While authorities were searching for Kelley, police in Frisco discovered her car burned on a deserted county road.

Ferguson’s car was reported stolen by his wife and police said they found it parked near Kelley’s McKinney home. There were gloves, duct tape and a blanket inside his car, KDFW-TV reported.

On Wednesday, January 18, investigators with the Collin County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Rangers located a deceased female in a Grand Prairie field. The located remains will be further examined by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. — Collin County Sheriff’s Office (@CCSOTEXAS) January 19, 2023

Kelley’s friends said that, while she was reported missing Jan. 11, they hadn’t seen her in days, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Ferguson was arrested on a charge of kidnapping during the investigation and was being held on $1 million bond. He also has been charged with arson in connection with the burned car. He has not been charged in connection Kelley’s death but those charges could be filed once the body is identified.

Ferguson has denied that he know what happened to Kelley, according to police. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office told the Star-Telegram the office was waiting for the investigation to further develop before releasing more information.