Body found in front of soup kitchen in Connecticut

An investigation is underway after a body was found in front of a soup kitchen in Connecticut on Monday morning.

New Haven police responded to the Downtown Evening Soup Kitchen on State Street after receiving a call about the body around 5.22 am.

“We do not believe it is a homicide, but it is being investigated as a suspicious death,” Police Chief Karl Jacobson told the New Haven Independent. â“The immediate investigation shows the person had medical issues.”

He added that police have not yet positively identified the body and that investigators would “await the results of the autopsy” for further investigation.

Steve Werlin, executive director of the Downtown Evening Soup Kitchen (DESK), said “the person who passed away was a client at DESK. Our staff is assisting police in their investigation. No cause of death has yet been reported. We have no reason to believe that there was any foul play.

The location where the body was found is a drop-in center and administrative offices for DESK that serve free meals and provides a host of social services for New Haven’s homeless population, according to their website.

“This is incredibly devastating for our staff and clients, as we’re all struggling to process this tragedy,” he continued. “I ask that you please respect their privacy for now, especially at this early stage.”

No other details on the death investigation were provided.