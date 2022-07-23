Body found following search for missing 21-year-old in Essex

The 21-year-old went missing in water near Clacton Pier on Tuesday – the UK’s hottest day (Sam Russell/PA) (PA Wire)

A body has been found following a search for a missing 21-year-old in Essex, local police have said.

Although the body has not been formally identified, Essex Police have contacted the 21-year-old’s family, a statement read.

“Emergency services involved in the search for a man who was last seen in the water close to Clacton Pier have this AM located a body of a man in Jaywick,” Essex Police said.

A search began on July 19, following reports of an incident near to Clacton Pier.

At the time, Essex Police said five people were brought to shore after struggling in the water. One man, however, was not found and was classed as a missing person.