'Heaven gained our sassy angel': Naya Rivera's family speaks out after 'Glee' actress' drowning

Naya Rivera’s family has spoken about their grief over the loss of "our beautiful legend" after the "Glee" star's body was recovered from Lake Piru following a six-day search.

"We are blessed to honor her everlasting legacy and magnetic spirit. Naya was an amazing talent, but was an even greater person, mother, daughter and sister," said the statement, shared with USA TODAY by spokeswoman Gladys Gonzalez. "Heaven gained our sassy angel."

The statement came after the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office revealed Tuesday on the official Twitter account that the autopsy showed Rivera, 33, died from drowning described as an "accident" after she disappeared on the lake last Wednesday from a boat she had rented with her 4-year-old son, Josey Dorsey.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Authorities formally identified Rivera's body using dental records, according to the report. A toxicology report remains pending, but the autopsy found no indication of drugs or alcohol playing a role in Rivera's death.

The statement expressed gratitude to supporters "for the outpouring of love and prayers for Naya, Josey and our family over the past week" while thanking rescuers for their "commitment and unwavering effort to find Naya."

On Monday, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office announced that a body found at the Southern California lake had been identified as Rivera.

Based on the location, physical characteristics and clothing, as well as the absence of anyone else reported missing from the area, authorities were "confident" it was Rivera, Sheriff Bill Ayub said during a news conference.

County of Ventura Medical Examiner identifies woman’s body found in Lake Piru

Naya Marie Rivera

Age 33

Date of Pronouncement: 7/13/2020

Cause of Death: Drowning

Manner of Death: Accident https://t.co/LxbYlJ9nMm









— Ventura County (@CountyVentura) July 14, 2020

Ayub said Rivera's body was spotted by a boat crew Monday morning "in the northeastern portion of the lake," where the water was 35 to 60 feet deep.

Story continues

Boaters found the child alone on the boat Wednesday afternoon with Rivera's purse, wallet and life jacket.

She Rivera had chatted with family members on FaceTime, and investigators used those videos to identify areas the two had visited.

Police believe Rivera’s unanchored boat started to drift away from the actress and her son while they were swimming. Ayub said Rivera "mustered enough energy to get her son back on the boat but not enough to save herself.

"Her son described being helped into the boat by Naya, who boosted him onto the deck from behind," Ayub said. "(Her son) told investigators that he looked back and saw her disappear under the surface of the water."

USA TODAY has reached out to Rivera's publicist, ex-husband Ryan Dorsey's manager and the sheriff's department for more information.

'Rest sweet Naya': 'Glee's Jane Lynch, more Hollywood stars react to Naya Rivera's tragic death

Actress Naya Rivera, known for her role in "Glee," was reported missing after her 4-year-old son was found floating by himself in a rented boat on a California lake. Authorities recovered her body Monday after six days of searching.

Rivera's family visited the lake regularly as the sheriff's office used sonar technology to comb through the murky water and looked through surrounding buildings and shores. Her parents were taken out on the water Monday to see where Rivera was found.

"If you can imagine, it has been an extremely difficult time for her family throughout this ordeal," Ayub said Monday. "Our hearts are with them and we share in their grief for Naya’s loss."

The lake was closed to the public, but a small roadside memorial of flowers had been left on a pullout overlooking the water.

Monday's discovery fell on the seventh anniversary of the death of Rivera's "Glee" co-star Cory Monteith, who died in 2013 in Canada at age 31.

A handful of friends, including "Glee" alum Heather Morris, gathered at Lake Piru with Rivera’s family, standing hand-in-hand on the shore after Rivera’s body was recovered.

Is Naya Rivera the latest victim of 'curse' of TV musical series 'Glee'

This photo of the cast of #Glee gathering together at Lake Piru today where #NayaRivera’s body was found is incredibly powerful — especially when you consider today is the 7 year anniversary of Cory Monteith’s death. I’m a mess. pic.twitter.com/RhY9hUb78E — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) July 13, 2020

Rivera is best known for playing the snarky Santana Lopez on the Fox musical dramedy "Glee," which ran from 2009 to 2015.

Twentieth Century Fox Television, the production company behind "Glee," said, "Our hearts are broken."

“Naya Rivera was a fierce talent with so much more to do and this is such a terrible tragedy," the company said in a statement to USA TODAY. "We are forever grateful for the indelible contribution she made to 'Glee,' from the first episode to the last. Our hearts are broken and our thoughts go out to Naya’s family, friends and young son."

A Southern California native, Rivera was born and raised in the Santa Clarita Valley of Los Angeles County, approximately 20 miles from Lake Piru. She had previously been to the lake, authorities said.

Rivera started her career in entertainment at age 4, with recurring roles on "Family Matters" and "The Royal Family," as well as minor appearances on other shows like "Baywatch" and "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," according to IMDb.

Most recently, Rivera starred as Collette Jones for three seasons of the YouTube Red series "Step Up: High Water."

Santana (Naya Rivera, left), Mercedes (Amber Riley, center) and Brittany (Heather Morris) perform in the 'Saturday Night Glee-ver' episode of "Glee."

The day before she went missing, Rivera posted a picture to Instagram of her embracing her son, with the caption, "Just the two of us."

In her 2016 memoir "Sorry Not Sorry," Rivera called her son, whose father is actor Ryan Dorsey, "my greatest success, and I will never do any better than him." Rivera and Dorsey divorced in June 2018 after nearly four years of marriage.

The actress was engaged to rapper Big Sean in 2013, but their relationship ended a year later. The pair met on Twitter and collaborated musically, with the rapper appearing on Rivera’s debut single, “Sorry.”

On July 2, Rivera wrote on Instagram: "No matter the year, circumstance, or strife, every day you're alive is a blessing. Make the most of today and every day you are given. tomorrow is not promised."

Contributing: Morgan Hines and Andrea Mandell, USA TODAY; Gretchen Wenner, Cheri Carlson and Jeremy Childs, Ventura County Star; The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Naya Rivera's family speaks out: 'Heaven gained our sassy angel'