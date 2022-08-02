Body found on Arizona mountain is second discovered there within a week, police say

Human remains were discovered on an Arizona mountain less than a week after a woman was found dead in the same hiking area, police said.

Authorities responded to North Mountain Park around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Police found unidentifiable human remains, which were turned over to the medical examiner.

On July 26, police responded to the same area where a woman was found unresponsive. She was then pronounced dead, police said. The 61-year-old woman, identified as Karen O’Connor, was found on one of the trails, KPNX reported.

Her family said they last heard from her on July 22, but there were no signs of foul play, the outlet reported.

