Body is found after another person goes to hospital with a gunshot wound, SC cops say

One man was killed and another person was injured in an overnight shooting, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

The body of Aiken resident Joccoui Jackson, 26, was found shortly after another person who had been shot was treated at Aiken Regional Medical Center late Wednesday night, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said.

At about 11:30 p.m., deputies met with medical staff at the hospital who were treating a gunshot victim, the sheriff’s office said. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was later released from the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation then led deputies to 340 Aiken Road in Graniteville, the sheriff’s office said. That’s in Graniteville, near U.S. 1 and U.S. 78.

Deputies discovered Jackson’s body laying on the floor just inside the front doorway, according to the sheriff’s office. He had been shot at least once and died at the scene, Ables said.

An autopsy is scheduled on Saturday in Newberry.

No other injuries were reported.

There is no word on a shooter, or shooters, or a motive for the gunfire.

No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s office, which is investigating the shooting along with the coroner’s office.

Anyone with information on the shooting, or surveillance video of the area, is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-648-6811, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

