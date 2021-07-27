Body found after 15-year-old swimming with friends at Idaho waterfall never resurfaced

A 15-year-old swimming with friends near a popular waterfall in Idaho went under water and never resurfaced, police said.

The teen was swimming near Pillar Falls in Southern Idaho on Thursday when she disappeared under the water, the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials searched for the swimmer for days before they recovered her body Monday morning, police said. The girl’s name has not been released.

During the search, the Bureau of Reclamation and Idaho Power reduced the water flow to the falls and Snake River to help find the teen.

Drivers searched the water and deputies monitored the area. After three days of searching, a police drone operator found the girl’s body near where a homeowner in the area reported seeing her.

On Saturday, the sheriff’s office said officials saw many people and children not being safe by swimming near Pillar Falls without a life jacket.

“We would remind those visiting and exploring the area of the inherent risks at this location and the high number of drownings we respond to year after year,” the sheriff’s office said. “Several citations were issued today (Saturday) for lack of life jackets not on board watercraft.”

Pillar Falls is a group of large rocks about a mile and a half up the Snake River toward Shoshone Falls. It’s a popular swimming and kayaking spot.

