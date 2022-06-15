If Your Body Feels Tense, Try This 5-Minute Workout To Get Supple

Rachel Moss
·4 min read
(Photo: Getty)
(Photo: Getty)

(Photo: Getty)

You’re reading Move, the nudge we need to get active, however makes us happiest and healthiest.

Our adult bodies become riddled with tension thanks to the demands of everyday life. But imagine how nice it would be to banish that stiffness and feel as loose and carefree as a kid again.

We can’t turn back the clock, but we can encourage suppleness. And Amy Brogan – personal trainer, Pilates instructor and founder of A Body Forever – is here to show us how.

She’s provided HuffPost UK with a fast, five-minute workout that requires zero equipment, designed to leave you feeling a little more agile.

Whizz through each stretch holding for 30 seconds each for a quick five-minute workout, or, better yet, pick out the movements that are calling to your body today and enjoy them for a little longer.

“Always remember to breathe deeply, long inhales through the nose, long exhales out through the mouth,” says Brogan. “Use the breath to stretch further and get more out of the stretches above. Do as much or as little as you like and most importantly listen to your body. It will tell you everything you need to know.”

The Spine

Rotation

(Photo: Amy Brogan)
(Photo: Amy Brogan)

(Photo: Amy Brogan)

Begin sitting crossed legged or with one leg hooked over the other. Anchor your sit bones. Lift one arm up to find length, take the arm down and place it on the knee and twist. Back hand placed down behind you to ground down. Do both sides.

Lateral side stretch 

(Photo: Amy Brogan)
(Photo: Amy Brogan)

(Photo: Amy Brogan)

Seated, knees or standing 

Lift up through your spine and side bend from left to right. Don’t collapse into your spine, find length, and stretch into this space.

Back extension: Cobra

(Photo: Amy Brogan)
(Photo: Amy Brogan)

(Photo: Amy Brogan)

Lying on your stomach, prop yourself up onto your forearms, lift through your chest, lengthen through your spine, pull your shoulders back, flow up and down in this position keeping your glutes switched on.

Full up dog

(Photo: Amy Brogan)
(Photo: Amy Brogan)

(Photo: Amy Brogan)

If Cobra feels good you can push into your hands to straighten your arms and move into a full up dog without letting your shoulders ride up to your ears.

Release: shell stretch

(Photo: Amy Brogan)
(Photo: Amy Brogan)

(Photo: Amy Brogan)

Come into a shell stretch. This is a round back child’s pose.

Shoulder extension 

(Photo: Amy Brogan)
(Photo: Amy Brogan)

(Photo: Amy Brogan)

After you have released your spine you can come back down and stretch your shoulders. On your stomach, hands intertwined behind your back, lift through the chest, open the shoulders, and stretch. Keep your glutes squeezed.

Forward fold

(Photo: Amy Brogan)
(Photo: Amy Brogan)

(Photo: Amy Brogan)

Crossed legged or legs out

Sit on your bum choose a position (legs out or crossed) and forward fold, feel the stretch across your lower back, and hamstrings (if the legs are out).

The Hips

Lizard 

(Photo: Amy Brogan)
(Photo: Amy Brogan)

(Photo: Amy Brogan)

Lunge position with the back knee down. Hands inside the front foot. Push down through your back hip and do little circles or rocks. If you have the flexibility, you can come all the way down onto your forearms. Another progression is to keep the back leg straight, knee lifted and bounce through the hip.

Seated frog/butterfly 

(Photo: Amy Brogan)
(Photo: Amy Brogan)

(Photo: Amy Brogan)

Sitting on your bum, feet together, knees out, bounce through the knees to stretch the hips laterally or push the knees down using the elbows.

Ankle to knee

(Photo: Amy Brogan)
(Photo: Amy Brogan)

(Photo: Amy Brogan)

Sitting down, cross your legs and take one ankle and place it on top of the knee closest to it so the knee and ankle are stacked. Do this to the underneath leg as well. If you don’t have the flexibility extend the bottom leg. Using the same arm as the leg that is on top push down into the knee. Or fold forward.

Straddle 

(Photo: Amy Brogan)
(Photo: Amy Brogan)

(Photo: Amy Brogan)

Legs out in front of you and as wide as you can go. Hands back or forward depending on your range. If your hands are forward, try and take your chest to the floor. Make sure your ankles stay flexed and your legs are engaged.

The Neck

(Photo: Amy Brogan)
(Photo: Amy Brogan)

(Photo: Amy Brogan)

Sitting as you choose, take your chin to your chest and your hands to the back of your head. Pull your shoulders away from your ears by pulling gently down with your hands at the same time, open your upper back and stretch your neck as you wrap your elbows inwards.

The Body

Standing forward fold

(Photo: Amy Brogan)
(Photo: Amy Brogan)

(Photo: Amy Brogan)

Standing, intertwine your hands behind your back and forward fold. Soft bend in your knees, chin to chest, arms over head.

Move celebrates exercise in all its forms, with accessible features encouraging you to add movement into your day – because it’s not just good for the body, but the mind, too. We get it: workouts can be a bit of a slog, but there are ways you can move more without dreading it. Whether you love hikes, bike rides, YouTube workouts or hula hoop routines, exercise should be something to enjoy.

(Photo: HuffPost UK / Rebecca Zisser)
(Photo: HuffPost UK / Rebecca Zisser)

(Photo: HuffPost UK / Rebecca Zisser)

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

More Five-Minute Workouts

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Stamkos thriving in different role with Lightning

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos, at 32 and wrapping up his 14th season, is no longer one of the NHL’s most prolific scorers or even the second- or third-best player on his own team. The six-time All-Star and two-time “Rocket” Richard Trophy winner as the league’s leading goal scorer is the undisputed leader of the Tampa Bay Lightning, though, and one of the reasons the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions are four wins away from the first three-peat in 40 years. Game 1 of the Stanley Cup F

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • Honduras trips Canada 2-1 in CONCACAF Nations League play

    SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras — Canada controlled the ball 62 per cent of the night Tuesday but had trouble scoring on the rain-soaked pitch, while the Honduras made the best of their limited opportunities in defeating the visitors 2-1 in CONCACAF Nations League play at Estadio Olimpico. Kevin Josue Lopez scored in the 13th minute for the home side, while teammate Kervin Arriage added an insurance marker in the 78th minute. Jonathan David scored for Canada in the 86th minute. Canada had nine shot att

  • Mickelson not giving up on playing PGA Tour

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Phil Mickelson stuck to his script and showed restraint when put in tough spots at the U.S. Open, a big change for him. Except on Monday, he was using words instead of his golf clubs. Still to come is the major reputed to be the toughest test in golf, the only one keeping him from joining golf's most elite group with the career Grand Slam. And this one figures to be far different from any other Mickelson has faced. The six-time major champion is competing on American soil

  • Curry's 233-game run of 3-pointers ends in NBA Finals

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — For the first time in his career, Stephen Curry couldn't get a 3-pointer to fall in an NBA postseason game. Curry was 0 for 9 behind the arc in the Warriors’ 104-94 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. The drought ended a streak of 233 postseason and regular season games in which Curry had made at least one 3-pointer, a run that lasted 3 1/2 years. The most prolific 3-pointer shooter in NBA history was 7 for 22 overall, finishing with

  • Khalsa Cup ball hockey tournament returns to Brampton after hiatus to raise money for charity

    After nearly three years on hiatus, Brampton's Khalsa Cup has returned to give back to the community. The charity ball hockey tournament, which began seven years ago, invites players from across the Greater Toronto Area to arenas in Brampton. Since its inception, it's raised thousands of dollars for various charities. This year, all proceeds will go to Khalsa Aid Canada, the Canadian chapter of the international non-profit humanitarian organization. "The point here is bringing the community toge

  • Canucks sign defenceman Filip Johansson to two-year entry-level contract

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed defenceman Filip Johansson to a two-year entry-level contract The 22-year-old is coming off his second season with Frolunda HC in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), where he recorded 11 points (three goals, eight assists), eight penalty minutes and a plus-5 defensive rating. He added seven points (five goals, two assists) in nine playoff games to help the team reach the semifinals. In 132 career SHL games split between Frolunda HC and Leksands IF, Joha

  • Blue Jays president asks for end of program that shuts down street near Rogers Centre

    TORONTO — Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro is asking the City of Toronto to end a program that closes a busy roadway near Rogers Centre on weekends to allow for pedestrian traffic. In an open letter to the city, Shapiro says the ActiveTO program, which was started in 2020 to give people more space to get outside during the COVID-19 pandemic, impacts baseball fans trying to get to Rogers Centre for weekend games. The program includes several Toronto streets, including Lakeshore West, which runs j

  • Will the New York Rangers be back?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the prospects of future success for the Rangers after a surprise Eastern Conference final appearance.

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Caleb Houstan helped Scottie Barnes acclimate to Toronto

    Canadian prospect Caleb Houstan details his history with Scottie Barnes, how he would fit with the Raptors' vision and what he's learned about NBA draft workouts over the past few weeks.

  • Canada dumps Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal at world women's U18 hockey championship

    MADISON, Wis. — Canada defeated Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal play Friday at the under-18 women's world hockey championship. Seven different players scored for Canada and Sarah MacEachern had three assists at LeBahn Ice Arena. “I really liked our team’s energy," said Canadian assistant coach Vicky Sunohara. "They were excited to play." Madison Chantler scored 52 seconds into the game and McKenna van Gelder made it 2-0 midway through the period. Alyssa Regalado, Karel Prefontaine, Ava Murphy, Jord

  • Andrew Nembhard knows what Nick Nurse wants from Raptors players

    Canadian prospect Andrew Nembhard discusses what he learned playing for Nick Nurse with Team Canada, what the Raptors meant to him growing up and details his assorted workouts with NBA teams.

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

  • Andreescu advances to second round at Berlin with win over Siniakova

    BERLIN — Canadian tennis player Bianca Andreescu won her first grass-court match of the season with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 victory over Katerina Siniakova in first-round action Monday at the Bett1Open. Andreescu came through in a match where both players had trouble holding serve. The native of Mississauga, Ont., who turns 22 on Thursday, broke Siniakova seven times on 11 chances, while Siniakova was slightly less opportunistic with six successful breaks on 13 chances. Andreescu will face another Czech

  • Stamkos: Experience allows Lightning to ride waves of emotion

    Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos believes the experience his team carries allows it to revel and perform in tight-game scenarios, including Game 5 against New York, when the Lightning scored two late goals to take a 3-2 series lead.

  • Golden Knights hire ex-Bruins coach Cassidy

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bruce Cassidy wasn’t out of a job for long after being hired to coach the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, little more than a week after being fired by the Boston Bruins. Cassidy becomes the Golden Knights’ third coach and replaces Peter DeBoer, who was fired after Vegas missed the playoffs for the first time in its five-year history. Cassidy had a 245-108-46 record and had the Bruins qualify for the playoffs in each of his five-plus seasons after replacing Claude Julien in the

  • Brieske wins first of career, Tigers top Blue Jays 3-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Beau Brieske pitched into the sixth inning and earned his first major league victory, Víctor Reyes came off the injured list and had three hits and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 on Saturday. Making his ninth start, the 24-year-old Brieske (1-5) scattered seven hits and didn't issue a walk in 5 2/3 innings. Gregory Soto worked through a jam in the ninth inning and earned his 13th save. Reyes and Eric Haase each scored a run and drove in another. Reyes was

  • Liegghio hits late field goal to lift Blue Bombers to 19-17 win over Redblacks

    WINNIPEG — One moment Dru Brown was feeling concerned, the next he was excited for the opportunity to lead the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to victory on Friday. The backup quarterback replaced injured starter Zach Collaros and moved the Blue Bombers down the field to set up Marc Liegghio’s 25-yard field goal with six seconds left for a 19-17 season-opening victory over the Ottawa Redblacks. "Any time you get a win like that, it's exciting,” Brown said. “But I'm just happy the guys trust me in that sit