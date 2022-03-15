Body Energy Club Joins Return-It Recycling Program in Vancouver

Body Energy Club

BEC is creating a retail environment focused on waste reduction and waste repurposing, by offering convenient drop-off bins for customers to dispose of their used packaging.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Here’s some news regarding the next steps in Body Energy Club’s sustainability initiatives.



While many natural health and supplement brands move away from rigid plastic containers to resealable pouches - to support less plastic waste overall - these pouches do not have a place in today’s provincial recycling programs due to a lack of proper sorting infrastructure and resources. As a result, these pouches end up in landfills. Enter Body Energy Club's (BEC) new Return-It Program. In partnership with Revolution Resource Recovery, a waste management company, BEC is making it easier to close the waste stream loop for non-recyclable flexible packaging that would otherwise end up in landfills.

BEC is creating a retail environment focused on waste reduction, waste repurposing, and above all, environmental stewardship. This store-based initiative offers convenient drop-off bins for customers to dispose of their used flexible packaging or rigid containers. The following BEC stores currently have bins (click “17 LOCATIONS CAN & USA” on the landing page):

W. 12 th /Cambie

W. Broadway

UBC

W. 4th

E. 3rd

Davie St

W. Pender

Gastown

Brentwood

Highgate

Coquitlam



WHAT CAN GO IN THE BINS?

The bins are intended for items that customers may not be able to recycle at home. BEC accepts returnables from anywhere; if customers have purchased bagged supplements at a competitor, they’re welcome to bring it back to BEC for recycling.

WHAT SHOULD NOT GO IN THE BINS?

Regular waste/garbage should not go in the Return-It bins.

WHAT HAPPENS TO THE RETURNABLES?

Once the bins are full, Revolution Resource Recovery picks up the packaging, manually sorts the materials, re-purposes, and/or recycles the containers.

DOES BEC OFFER SUSTAINABLE PACKAGING OPTIONS?

Yes! Earlier this year, BEC launched a new bulk supplement pilot program at its Gastown location called BEC by the Gram. BEC’s customers can now purchase their favourite supplements in bulk-form, charged by weight, and take them home in a sustainable bag or their own container. This program also aims at reducing packaging waste.

IS THERE AN INCENTIVE FOR CUSTOMERS TO RETURN THEIR ITEMS?

Yes! Customers can bring their returnables to the till and receive a one-time 50% discount smoothie as a thank you.

