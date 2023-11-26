Body care products: 10 of the best

Photograph: Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images

The recent trend/obsession for body care – the act and the products – still remains bewildering to me. Not because I consider it a fad, quite the contrary; the three-step ritual of cleansing, exfoliating and moisturising your body is something I have practised from childhood and believe in. That it is now being marketed back at me as something new and innovative is what I find slightly ridiculous. Still, if this push encourages people to take care of their bodies, like their faces, then it’s not such a bad thing. While body exfoliating can feel like a faff (if you don’t want to use a scrub, just get a mesh sponge), the benefits are clear – it improves circulation and the texture of your skin is smoother and brighter. Moisturising is a no-brainer. But for a lot of people, it isn’t. While your body isn’t out much at this time of the year, I’d argue that it’s equally as important to care for the skin on your body in winter as it is in summer. Both climates are harsh on the skin making it thirsty for hydration. Body oils are easy to use, absorb quickly and give you healthy hydrated sheen. Many are also beautifully, but subtly, fragranced and double up as a scent. Obviously, if you are planning to don a gossamer-thin silk dress, a lotion is a wiser move. However, many oils are “dry” and won’t stain clothing. If you are still waiting for summer before paying attention to the skin on your body, I’ll remind you again of what a friend once told me. “Summer bodies are made in the winter.”

1. Celine Huile Céleste £150, celine.com

2. Fresh Brown Sugar Body Polish £60, fresh.com

3. Chanel No5 The Body Oil £102, chanel.com

4. Bamford Geranium Body Oil £38, bamford.com

5. Officine Universelle Buly Huile Antique Ambre de Madagascar Body Oil £42, buly1803.com

6. Oliverum Body Polish from £18, libertylondon.com

7. Naturium KP Body Scrub & Mask £20, spacenk.com

8. Tata Harper Hemp Liquid £105, tataharperskincare.com

9. Space NK Caribbean Shores Body Oil £16, spacenk.com

10. Susanne Kaufmann Pomegranate Body Oil £28, cultbeauty.com

