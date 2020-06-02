Body camera advocates say no better time than now to deploy in Montreal

For Svetlana Chernienko, a mental health advocate and mother of four black children, the fear of racial profiling by police is near constant. She says she's been stoppChernienkoed on a number of occasions — and so have her children, two of whom are teens.

"This is my reality. I fear for my children," Chernienko said.

She says it's simple: if police actions are recorded with body cameras, citizens and the courts will be able to see which officers serve and protect the public and "who's going above the law."

"If these racial tensions keep rising, it's just going to continue," Chernienko said.

Advocates for body cameras say now is a better time than ever for police forces in Quebec to adopt them.

"Let's stop pushing back, because what's happening in the United States — and all over the world, as a matter of fact — it's an impetus for [Montreal] to move on this issue quickly," said Alain Babineau, a former RCMP officer who now works with the Montreal-based Center for Research-Action on Race Relations (CRARR).

"Video cameras [are important] not only for public trust in police, but also for the officers' safety and accountability," he said Monday, the day after thousands marched through downtown Montreal in a demonstration against police brutality and racism spurred by the death of George Floyd.

Protests and calls for police reform have been growing louder around the world since Floyd, who was black, was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis last week.

Montreal police nixed body cams last year

So far, Calgary is the only Canadian police service that has rolled out body cams for all its front-line officers. In the wake of the recent events south of the border, police departments in Guelph and Ottawa are now considering the tool. MPs and MLAs in Nunavut are calling for the RCMP officers in the territory to wear them, too.

The Cote-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grace borough council passed a motion Monday that calls on Montreal to make a "firm commitment to quickly and permanently" to outfit officers with wearable video cameras.

In January 2019, after a year-long trial by 78 officers, the SPVM concluded body cameras have little impact on interventions, present logistical challenges, and leave most officers who have to wear them feeling as if they're under surveillance.

Not only did police dislike wearing cameras, but the cost of outfitting all 3,000 patrol officers with them was estimated at the time to be $17.4 million over five years.

For the Projet Montréal administration, the main issue with the body camera technology studied at the time was that the videos were not guaranteed to be considered viable evidence in court, said Mayor Valérie Plante Tuesday.

The technology has improved since then, said Plante, and the city has been in conversation with Quebec to deploy them as soon as possible.

She says her administration remains committed to adopting body cameras, along with other tools to increase public confidence in police.

She said the city is drafting stricter rules on when police can do street checks, that is, asking citizens for their identification, which will be in place by the fall. It's also making police undergo more awareness training on systemic discrimination and racial profiling, Plante said.

For Chernienko, knowing police in Montreal are equipped with cameras would make her, as a mother of black teens, feel much more secure.

"At the end of the day, if something does happen to my children — which is my greatest fear — at least there will be video footage."