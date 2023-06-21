Body cam footage released from arrest of RuPaul's Drag Race winner James Ross, also known as Tyra Sanchez

One month after James Ross — who won RuPaul's Drag Race season 2 as drag persona Tyra Sanchez — was arrested on May 17 for allegedly resisting arrest after a car accident in Starke, Fla., EW has exclusively obtained body camera footage showing the performer's interaction with officer Jay Raulerson.

In response to a request for comment on the original incident, a representative for Ross provided EW with a copy of a citizens complaint that the drag star filed against the arresting officer, citing "excessive use of force, unlawful arrest and falsifying legal documents (police report and accident report)," according to the signed document dated May 23.

James Ross, Tyra Sanchez

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Starke Police Department; World of Wonder James Ross — also known as 'Drag Race' winner Tyra Sanchez — body cam footage from his May 17 arrest.

The video above, which runs for four minutes and six seconds, is taken from a longer video of approximately 31 minutes in length, but Sasha Shreiner, Starke PD Supervisor of Records, tells EW the four-minute clip represents the only interaction between Ross and Raulerson. It begins inside Raulerson's car, as he responds to a scene involving a woman who tells him that her vehicle came into contact with Ross'. After that, Raulerson approaches Ross, who sits inside a grey vehicle.

"Are you gonna get out the car and talk to me or anything, man?" Raulerson asks, and Ross speaks in a calm voice despite indicating that he's "a little angry" about the ordeal.

"I don't think I am in the position to talk to you right now," Ross says. Raulerson responds: "Okay, well, I don't have all day, I've got to do an accident report, so, I'm here to help y'all, okay?"

After Ross gets out of the car, he says, "Okay, well, hurry up and give me my accident report. Let's do it, let's do it, let's do it, let's f---ing do it, let's f---ing do it." Raulerson then begins pointing at Ross and tells him to "drop the attitude," and asks, "What is your problem man?"

Ross again reiterates his anger. "I'm angry someone just hit my f---ing baby. What part of that don't you understand?" he asks. "I just told you I need to calm the f--- down, what part of that didn't you f---ing hear?"

At this point, Raulerson moves toward Ross and tells him to put his hands behind his back.

"I'm not putting s--- behind my back, I didn't do s---. I didn't do s---," Ross says. Raulerson again instructs him to calm down while drawing his taser and aiming it at Ross' chest. Both a green and red light can be seen on Ross' body.

James Ross as seen in officer body camera footage during a May 17 arrest

Starke Police Department James Ross as seen in officer body camera footage during a May 17 arrest

"If you tase me, I will sue the s--- out of you. Do you know..." Ross says before pointing to himself. Raulerson again asks him if he's "going to calm down," and Ross repeats that he's "gonna sue the f--- out of" the officer.

"If you tase me, I will shoot the f---, I promise you," Ross says, putting his hand up. Raulerson asks, "You're gonna shoot me?" I didn't say that," Ross replies. The officer then holsters his taser and tells Ross that he's under arrest, while Ross repeats, "I didn't say that," while walking backward away from Raulerson.

Story continues

Raulerson continues approaching Ross, who makes his way back toward his car while saying again, "If you tase me, I will sue the f--- out of you" while appearing to avoid the officer's grasp. He then again starts to say, "If you tase me, I will shoot…" before cutting himself off. Ross then turns his back to Raulerson and reaches inside his vehicle. "Don't you reach in the damn car!" Raulerson shouts as the camera goes black, seemingly because the officer's body is pushed against Ross'.

The officer can be heard telling Ross to put his hands behind his back while the view of their interaction remains obstructed. When Ross is visible once again, Raulerson draws his taser as Ross leans up against his car and appears to tase the Drag Race alum from behind while yelling for Ross to "get on the ground."

Raulerson's body camera falls to the ground, and remains there for the rest of the clip. Shreiner says that it remains there until the 10-minute mark of the longer video, but that Raulerson and Ross had no further contact beyond that.

Tyra-Sanchez

Logo Tyra Sanchez on 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 2.

In his prior complaint provided to EW, Ross said he contacted police after his car was rear-ended. He indicated that he declined to get out of his car quickly to answer questions, but noted that the officer became impatient. Ross alleged that a profanity-filled verbal exchange between them prompted the officer to respond by drawing his taser and saying, "You're going to jail," to which he says he replied, "For what? I haven't done anything wrong! And if you tase me with that taser I am going to sue the f--- out of you!"

Ross' complaint continued: "Officer Jay Raulerson then states, 'Oh you're gonna shoot me?' In which I replied, 'You know damn well I said sue you, s-u-e. And if you tase me with that f---in' taser, I am going to sue the f--- out of you!'"

The entertainer said he was thrown to the ground and tased before he ran away, fearing for his life. He also refuted several reports he claimed were included in Raulerson's unredacted police report from the incident, including that he was asked to calm down, that he was uncooperative and violent, and that he was not injured during the incident.

In a June 16 tweet, Ross announced that his "charges were dropped and the arresting officer has been fired," though Shreiner tells EW that Raulerson has not been terminated.

"I'm thinking $10 million for all my pain, suffering and defaming," Ross' tweet said. "And an extra $5 million for these taser scars I have to see daily."

EW reached out to Ross for comment on the body camera footage and his claim that Raulerson was fired, but did not immediately hear back.

As his drag persona — which he initially retired in March 2020 — Ross won Drag Race season 2 in 2010, beating out other notable competitors like Raven, Jujubee, and current All Stars 8 competitor Jessica Wild. Since then, the entertainer has become a polarizing figure in the Drag Race fandom, with some criticizing Ross for being banned from DragCon for making allegedly threatening posts ahead of the 2018 event. Ross apologized for his "offensive" behavior in 2019.

In January 2023, ahead of his Club Tyra tour, Ross announced that he would un-retire Sanchez before taking his act around the country for a slate of performances.

Subscribe to EW's Quick Drag podcast for recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race, including reactions with the cast, special guests, and more.

Related content: