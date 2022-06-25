Body of boy, 16, pulled from Jubilee River in Taplow after he got into difficulties

·2 min read

The body of a 16-year-old boy has been pulled from a river after he got into difficulties on Friday evening.

An extensive search was launched by the emergency services shortly after 5.30pm on Friday following reports a child had entered the Jubilee River in Amerden Lane, Taplow, Buckinghamshire.

Police had initially been alerted by concerned members of the public.

The Thames Valley force said a man had gone into the water to try and rescue the boy before emergency workers arrived, but was unable to find him.

The teenager's body was found in the water just before 6.40pm and recovered, police said.

His death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

The boy's next of kin have been informed but formal identification has yet to take place.

The tragedy happened as Drowning Prevention Week drew to a close.

Superintendent Emma Burroughs, local policing area commander for south Buckinghamshire, said: "This is a complete tragedy and my thoughts are with the family and friends of the boy who has died as a result of this incident.

"We are in the early stages of investigating this incident, but do not believe there to be any suspicious circumstances.

"There was a swift response from all emergency services, but very sadly, following an extensive search of the river, the boy was located deceased at around 6.40pm.

"This has been an extremely traumatic and upsetting incident, and despite the best efforts of emergency services at the scene we were unable to rescue the boy, who was with two friends at the time.

"I am aware that a member of the public entered the river shortly after the boy got into difficulty, but was unable to locate him.

"I would like to commend him for his courage and bravery.

"My sincere condolences are with the boy's family and friends, and I would ask that their privacy is respected at this incredibly traumatic and distressing time for them."

