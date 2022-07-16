Body of Boy, 13, Who Died from Dehydration in Texas Migrant Truck Tragedy Returned to Guatemala

Giovana Gelhoren
·3 min read
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Oliver de Ros/AP/Shutterstock (13033772a) Manuela Coj Ixtos, the grandmother of Pascual Melvin Guachiac Sipac, cries as she watches his coffin arrive to the airport in Guatemala City, . The 13-year-old was among a group of migrants who died of heat and dehydration in a trailer-truck abandoned by smugglers on the outskirts of San Antonio, Texas, on June 27 Migrant Deaths, Guatemala City, Guatemala - 15 Jun 2022
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Oliver de Ros/AP/Shutterstock (13033772a) Manuela Coj Ixtos, the grandmother of Pascual Melvin Guachiac Sipac, cries as she watches his coffin arrive to the airport in Guatemala City, . The 13-year-old was among a group of migrants who died of heat and dehydration in a trailer-truck abandoned by smugglers on the outskirts of San Antonio, Texas, on June 27 Migrant Deaths, Guatemala City, Guatemala - 15 Jun 2022

Oliver de Ros/AP/Shutterstock

A Guatemalan victim of the June 27 migrant truck tragedy in San Antonio, Texas, has been returned to his home country.

Received by his family at the Guatemala City airport around midday on Friday, 13-year-old Pascual Melvin Guachiac Sipac was the first of many victims to be repatriated, the Sacramento Bee reported. Guachiac Sipac died of dehydration.

His cousin, Juan Wilmer Tulul Tepaz, also died in the tragedy and is expected to return to Guatemala on Saturday, per the outlet.

Tulul Tepaz and Guachiac Sipac were originally from Tzucubal, a farming community of about 1,500 people, which is located in the mountains nearly 100 miles northwest of the nation's capital.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Oliver de Ros/AP/Shutterstock (13033772b) Guatemalan Foreign Ministry officials carry the coffin of Pascual Melvin Guachiac Sipac after his remains arrived to the airport in Guatemala City, . The 13-year-old was among a group of migrants who died of heat and dehydration in a trailer-truck abandoned by smugglers on the outskirts of San Antonio, Texas, on June 27 Migrant Deaths, Guatemala City, Guatemala - 15 Jun 2022
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Oliver de Ros/AP/Shutterstock (13033772b) Guatemalan Foreign Ministry officials carry the coffin of Pascual Melvin Guachiac Sipac after his remains arrived to the airport in Guatemala City, . The 13-year-old was among a group of migrants who died of heat and dehydration in a trailer-truck abandoned by smugglers on the outskirts of San Antonio, Texas, on June 27 Migrant Deaths, Guatemala City, Guatemala - 15 Jun 2022

Oliver de Ros/AP/Shutterstock

In June, Guachiac Sipac's mother, Maria Sipac Coj, spoke to the New York Post about how she found out about her son's passing. Two days after the discovery of the 18-wheeler, Sipac Coj received a call from a member of the country's congress saying that her son was among the victims.

Sipac Coj revealed her son had left 15 days earlier to live with his father in Houston. "He was so excited to be with his father again," she told the outlet in tears.

Per The Washington Post, Sipac Coj saved the last message he sent her on her phone: "Mom, today they are taking me in a trailer."

Among the 53 victims of the tragedy, 21 were from Guatemala, Fox 29 reported.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Eric Gay/AP/Shutterstock (13008136a) Body bags lie at the scene where a tractor trailer with multiple dead bodies was discovered, in San Antonio Migrant Deaths, San Antonio, United States - 27 Jun 2022
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Eric Gay/AP/Shutterstock (13008136a) Body bags lie at the scene where a tractor trailer with multiple dead bodies was discovered, in San Antonio Migrant Deaths, San Antonio, United States - 27 Jun 2022

Eric Gay/AP/Shutterstock Police block the scene where a truck with multiple dead bodies was discovered in San Antonio, Texas

RELATED: San Antonio Fire Chief Details Gruesome Scene After 46 People Found Dead in Trailer: "Stacks of Bodies"

After the incident late last month, and the discovery of the 18-wheeler, San Antonio police shared more details about the "horrific tragedy."

Chief William P. McManus said in a live press conference via Facebook that police received the first call at 5:50 p.m. local time. An employee who worked at a nearby building "heard a cry for help" and "came out to investigate." Upon approaching the truck, he saw the door was "partially open" and soon found the 46 dead individuals inside.

An additional 16 people (12 adults and four children) were rushed to nearby hospitals in varying conditions after multiple police, fire trucks and ambulances responded to the scene at the 9600 block of Quintana Road.

Two were admitted to University Hospital, and at least five were brought to Baptist Medical Center in unknown conditions, PEOPLE confirmed.

Since then, the total number of deceased had climbed to 53. Homeland Security Investigations had detained three individuals believed to be part of the alleged smuggling conspiracy, a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesperson previously told PEOPLE.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Eric Gay/AP/Shutterstock (13008136a) Body bags lie at the scene where a tractor trailer with multiple dead bodies was discovered, in San Antonio Migrant Deaths, San Antonio, United States - 27 Jun 2022
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Eric Gay/AP/Shutterstock (13008136a) Body bags lie at the scene where a tractor trailer with multiple dead bodies was discovered, in San Antonio Migrant Deaths, San Antonio, United States - 27 Jun 2022

Eric Gay/AP/Shutterstock Police block the scene where a truck with multiple dead bodies was discovered in San Antonio, Texas

RELATED: San Antonio Mayor Hopes for Justice Following 'Horrific Human Tragedy' of Tractor-Trailer Deaths

Two days after the incident, two men were charged in connection with the deaths.

According to court documents obtained by CNN, Juan Claudio D'Luna-Mendez and Juan Francisco D'Luna-Bilbao are charged federally with being in "possession of a weapon by an alien illegally in the United States."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"D'Luna-Bilbao admitted to possession of the Tanfoglio handgun in the F-250 and the Mossberg shotgun in his bedroom," the document states, according to a tweet from CBS News' Rob Legare, alleging that D'Luna-Bilbao "also admitted to his immigration status in the United States as a Visa overstay."

Aside from admitting "to possession of the three firearms in his bedroom," D'Luna-Mendez "also admitted to his immigration status in the United States as a Visa overstay," according to the court document Legare shared.

It was not immediately clear whether the two men were among the three individuals previously taken into custody.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Systemic change, support required to revive N.B. health-care system, says medical community

    Sarah Ecker, a Fredericton registered nurse, listened in to Premier Blaine Higgs's press conference on Friday. She had mixed feelings, but grew increasingly disappointed as it went on. Following a death in a New Brunswick emergency room, Higgs announced he had dissolved the boards of Vitalité Health Network and Horizon Health Network, the health minister would swap positions with the social development minister and the Horizon Health CEO had been fired. Ecker was happy to see Dorothy Shephard re

  • Ahmed Hill leads Nighthawks past Alliance to snap 5-game losing skid

    Ahmed Hill scored 26 points and helped the Guelph Nighthawks end a five-game losing streak with a 96-80 victory over the Montreal Alliance on Wednesday. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Guelph (7-8), including Stefan Smith, who had 11 points off the bench and secured the win with a three-pointer in the Elam Ending. "We just wanted to get back on track," Hill said after the game. "It's about being us. I think today we came out with energy, we defended, rebounded and ran. "Today w

  • 5 free agency options for the Maple Leafs

    Dylan Strome leads the list of free agency options for the Toronto Maple Leafs as the NHL offseason reaches its chaotic climax.

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • Alliance down Bandits to snap 8-game skid

    The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along five rebounds and three assists. Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis an

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • Andreescu's comeback continues at site of her 2019 Canadian Open title

    TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu says she is returning to Toronto's Sobeys Stadium with confidence as she gets set to continue her comeback at the upcoming National Bank Open. "I definitely feel more confident, than for instance, if I came back last year, in Toronto especially. Because it is different playing in Montreal and Toronto," Andreescu said Thursday at a Tennis Canada media conference to announce the player list for the WTA 1000 tournament. "Toronto, I feel like, it’s just the memories that I

  • 'He's ready to go': Andre De Grasse healthy, primed to compete at world championships

    Athletics Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert says the country's most decorated track and field superstar Andre De Grasse is healthy and expects the six-time Olympic medallist to compete in the 100-metre, 200m and 4x100m relay at the world championships. De Grasse tested positive for COVID-19 a second time just two weeks ago and has been slowly recovering from symptoms, including shortness of breath. It forced him to miss Nationals in Langley, B.C., at the end of June. But despite a less-than-idea

  • Red Wings aim for relevancy with moves in NHL free agency

    Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman just kick-started the franchise's rebuild. Yzerman made some relatively bold moves when free agency opened Wednesday, generating a jolt of excitement for the once-proud franchise that it has not had since the former team captain was hired three-plus years ago. The Hockey Hall of Famer signed center Andrew Copp to a $28.1 million, five-year contract soon after the market opened. Yzerman, who built the Tampa Bay Lightning into a Stanley Cup winner, f

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five

  • Riders' kicker Lauther hoping to walk out of Raymond Field with a victory

    HALIFAX — Brett Lauther has some unfinished business to take care of Saturday afternoon. The veteran kicker will return to Raymond Field in Wolfville, N.S., when the Saskatchewan Roughriders face the Toronto Argonauts in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. Lauther, a native of Truro, N.S., played his final collegiate game there, his tenure with the Saint Mary's Huskies ending with a 17-9 loss to the Acadia Axemen in the '12 Loney Bowl (Atlantic University Sport's football conference championshi

  • Blackhawks' tank job is blatant and understandable

    Chicago is tearing down its roster in a full rebuild that will get worse before it gets better but with Connor Bedard and a strong draft class on offer next season, the Blackhawks strategy is an understandable one, even if not palatable to hockey fans.&nbsp;

  • Making sense of the Blue Jays’ decision to fire manager Charlie Montoyo

    Charlie Montoyo owned a 236-236 record in three and a half seasons as manager of the Toronto Blue Jays.

  • Behind Mbappé's decision to stay at PSG

    Real Madrid failed to get Kylian Mbappé again. Here are the reasons behind the French star's decision.

  • Injury-riddled Vancouver Whitecaps look to bounce back in Cincinnati

    VANCOUVER — It'll be a battered and bruised Vancouver Whitecaps side that heads to Ohio in search of redemption this week. The 'Caps (7-9-3) are down eight players heading into a Wednesday matchup with FC Cincinnati (7-5-5). That number may grow to nine, depending on how midfielder Leonard Owusu recovers after taking a boot to the head in training on Tuesday. Missing men is simply part of soccer, said head coach Vanni Sartini. "Every team has an issue during the season with injuries," he said. "

  • Canadians Dayne St. Clair, Kamal Miller headed to MLS all-star game

    Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair should feel right at home at the MLS all-star game next month. The Aug. 10 contest against Mexico's Liga MX all-stars is taking place at Allianz Field in Minnesota, where St. Clair plays his club soccer. Minnesota coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS all-stars. "It's big for me personally and the club," said St. Clair, who will be joined at the game by Loons teammate Emanuel Reynoso. Fellow Canadian Kamal Miller, a defender with CF Montreal, was chosen as one

  • Kicker McCallum, offensive lineman Olafioye enter B.C. Lions' Wall of Fame

    VANCOUVER — The names of kicker Paul McCallum and offensive lineman Jovan Olafioye are being added to the B.C. Lions' Wall of Fame. The former Leos, who won a Grey Cup together in 2011, will be honoured at B.C. Place Stadium on Aug. 6, when B.C. hosts the Edmonton Elks. "Being added to the Wall of Fame with my former teammate and alongside all of the best to have ever played for this franchise is an amazing honour and something I will look back on with pride," McCallum said in a release. "I was

  • Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal replacing injured Altuve at All-Star Game

    Santiago Espinal is the fifth member of the Toronto Blue Jays to be selected for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles.