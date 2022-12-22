Body Armor Market Size is expected to reach at USD 4,135 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.5%, Owing to Increasing Number of Terrorist Attacks

BEIJING, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Body Armor Market Size accounted for USD 2,391 Million in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 4,135 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2030.

Body Armor Market Statistics

  • Global body armor market revenue was worth USD 2,391 million in 2021, with a 6.5% CAGR from 2022 to 2030

  • Asia-Pacific body armor market share gathered more than 42.7% in 2021

  • Europe body armor market growth is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2030

  • By application, defense sector capture over 58.3% of total market share in 2021

  • Rising focus on the protection of law enforcement officers, drives the body armor market value

Body Armor Market Report Coverage:

Market

Body Armor Market

Body Armor Market Size 2021

USD 2,391 Million

Body Armor Market Forecast 2030

USD 4,135 Million

Body Armor Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030

6.5%

 

Body Armor Market Analysis Period

2018 - 2030

Body Armor Market Base Year

2021

 

Body Armor Market Forecast Data

2022 - 2030

Segments Covered

By Level, By Revenue, By Material, By Product Type, By Style, And By Geography

Body Armor Market Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

Point Blank Enterprises, Inc., Aegis Engineering Ltd., Ballistic Body Armor Pty, AR500 Armor, BAE Systems, Craig International Ballistics Pty Ltd., Kejo Limited Company, Ceradyne, Inc., Hellweg International, Pacific Safety Products, and Safariland, LLC.

Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Body Armor Market Overview

Body armor is typically defined as a protective covering capable of mitigating or blocking melee or ballistic assaults and defending the occupant. Body armor has become more prevalent in recent years, with armed guards, police officers, and other professionals using it to reduce major injuries and safeguard individuals from unexpected deadly attacks.

Body Armor Market Trends

The unpredictable combat situation around the world is a big reason driving the body armor market. Increased terrorist activity in nations like India, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, & China boosts the market for body armor. The growing emphasis on the safeguarding of military services is one of the key elements driving these estimates. Soldiers, police officers, and security guards wear body armor to defend themselves from gunshots or bullets.

Furthermore, technological innovation in order to provide new body armor products contributes to the global expansion of body armor. However, the growing demand for body armor is projected to be limited by lower military expenditure by nations such as the United States and the United Kingdom as a result of the recession's aftereffects. Furthermore, the ongoing demand to supply lightweight body armor has led to the deterioration of body armor quality, which has been a serious concern for manufacturers. However, due to technical advancements in the fabrication of body armor using nanomaterials, body armor manufacturers have enormous potential opportunities over the projection period.

Body Armor Market Segmentation

The global body armor market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on level, application, material, product type, and style. By level, the segment is separated into Level I, Level IIA, Level II, Level IIIA, Level III, and Level IV. According to the body armor market forecast, the Level III category is predicted to develop significantly in the next years.

In terms of application, the market is categorized into defense, civilians, and law enforcement protection. Moreover, the market is split into steel, aramid, alumina, ceramic-metal composite, uhmwpe, composite ceramic, silicon carbide, and boron carbide, based on the material. On the basis of style, the industry has been segmented as covert, and overt.

In terms of product type, the market has been bifurcated as soft armor (plates & inserts and shields), hard armor (plates & inserts and shields) and accessories (plates & inserts and shields). Since soft body armor is lighter than hard body armor, it is expected to expand at the fastest rate during the projected period. Furthermore, soft body armor provides flexibility, allowing combatants or guardians to move more freely on the battlefield.

Body Armor Market Regional Overview

Based on the region, the worldwide body armor market segmentation is into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. According to a body armor industry analysis, Asia-Pacific would be the most appealing market during the forecast period. This rise is due to an increase in terrorist strikes in nations such as China, Pakistan, India, and Singapore. The growing spending of the governments of China and India on their military sectors to secure the well-being of armed soldiers also contributes to the expansion of body armor.

Along these trends, North America is predicted to grow rapidly in the market for body armor in the coming years, owing to the region's government's increased emphasis on the safeguarding of the defense sphere.

Body Armor Market Players

Some of the prominent body armor market companies are Point Blank Enterprises, Inc., Ballistic Body Armor Pty, BAE Systems, Kejo Limited Company, Hellweg International, Ceradyne, Inc., Pacific Safety Products, Aegis Engineering Ltd., AR500 Armor, Craig International Ballistics Pty Ltd., and Safariland, LLC. To gain a strong footprint in the global market, most of the leading companies have employed strategies that include new product introduction and growth.

Questions Answered By This Report

  • What was the market size of Body Armor Market in 2021?

  • What will be the CAGR of Body Armor Market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030?

  • Who are the major players in Global Body Armor Market?

  • Which region held the largest share in Body Armor Market in 2021?

  • What are the key market drivers of Body Armor Market?

  • Who is the largest end user Body Armor Market?

  • What will be the Body Armor Market value in 2030?

