Body of 63-year-old man recovered Sunday at Grapevine Lake, officials say

The body of a 63-year-old man was pulled from Grapevine Lake on Sunday morning, Flower Mound officials said.

Park rangers responded to a possible drowning in Murrell Park on Grapevine Lake at the low water boat ramp on Saturday evening, the Flower Mound Fire Department said. Crews worked until sunset and returned on Sunday morning where the body was recovered.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office identified the victim as Benny Ray Dabney.

“Our condolences are with the family, but again we stress the importance of life jackets whenever you are in the lake,” The Flower Mound Fire Department said on Facebook.