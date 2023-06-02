Body of 52-year-old Fort Worth man found near North Texas creek, investigators say

The body of a 52-year-old Fort Worth man was found on a creek bank near the Tarrant/Parker county line on Thursday morning, officials said.

A 911 caller reported seeing a body floating in Mary’s Creek near the 13300 block of Highland Hills Drive, according to police. Fort Worth police officers responded to the scene and confirmed the man was deceased.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man as Anthony Combs. The medical examiner hasn’t yet determined the cause of his death.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.