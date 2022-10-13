Bodo Glimt vs Arsenal live: score and latest updates, Europa League

Arsenal extend winning streak as they glide past Bodo/Glimt – latest reaction - Fredrik Varfjell/AFP
Arsenal extend winning streak as they glide past Bodo/Glimt – latest reaction - Fredrik Varfjell/AFP

07:38 PM

FULL TIME - Bodo/Glimt 0 Arsenal 1

So ends Bodo/Glimt's run of 14 European wins in a row at home. Arsenal good enough. Had Bodo/Glimt been better in front of goal they probably would have won. But they were not and they did not. Arsenal make it three from three in this competition, six in a row and 11 out of 12 in all competitions.

Saka's slightly fortunate goal the difference tonight. Not all wins are good wins.

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka celebrates after the 1-0 score during the UEFA Europa League Group A football match between FK Bodoe/Glimt and Arsenal FC in Bodo, Norway on October 13, 202 - AFP
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka celebrates after the 1-0 score during the UEFA Europa League Group A football match between FK Bodoe/Glimt and Arsenal FC in Bodo, Norway on October 13, 202 - AFP

07:36 PM

90+4 mins - Bodo/Glimt 0 Arsenal 1

Turner punches the corner away and there's a big pile of bodies on the near post including both goalkeepers. The ball ends up in the back of the net from distance but the whistle had already gone.

07:35 PM

90+3 mins - Bodo/Glimt 0 Arsenal 1

Bodo come again... Wembangomo on the left wins a corner. One more chance? The big goalie's coming up...

07:34 PM

90+1 mins - Bodo/Glimt 0 Arsenal 1

Just three minutes of added time. A bit of danger at the back for Bodo as a limp backpass is met by keeper Haikin who doesn't really get hold of it... but is helped out of trouble by his defender.

Solid performance by Arsenal, I guess.

07:33 PM

90 mins - Bodo/Glimt 0 Arsenal 1

Pellegrino comes off and Mvuka comes on in his stead. He had two superb chances either side of half-time but took neither. Should probably have scored one of them.

Amahl Pellegrino of Bodo/Glimt confronts Referee Irfan Peljto during the UEFA Europa League group A match between FK Bodo/Glimt and Arsenal FC at Aspmyra Stadion on October 13, 2022 in Bodo, Norway. - Getty Images
Amahl Pellegrino of Bodo/Glimt confronts Referee Irfan Peljto during the UEFA Europa League group A match between FK Bodo/Glimt and Arsenal FC at Aspmyra Stadion on October 13, 2022 in Bodo, Norway. - Getty Images

07:31 PM

88 mins - Bodo/Glimt 0 Arsenal 1

Marquinhos and Wembangomo collide in the air and both end up on the floor. Probably more painful for Marquinhos but Wembangomo did have the Brazilian land on him. Not sure this would be a deserved win for Arsenal, but does that matter a jot? Not really.

They haven't won yet, anyway...

07:29 PM

86 mins - Bodo/Glimt 0 Arsenal 1

Into the final few minutes of normal time now. Have Arsenal done enough for a win? We'll see... we'll see. Marquinhos on the right, trying to find.... I am not sure who, as the ball goes directly out of play on the left wing. Strange.

07:26 PM

83 mins - Bodo/Glimt 0 Arsenal 1

Oof. Pellegrino with a cross into a dangerous area from the left. Saliba hooks it out for a corner but, for a moment, it looked like it was heading goalwards. Bodo/Glimt corner.

07:25 PM

80 mins - Bodo/Glimt 0 Arsenal 1

Bodo/Glimt come again with Vetlesen and Solbakken linking up again on the right. Sampsted sends a good ball in and Salvesen, who came on a few minutes ago, nearly gets his head on it to nod goalwards but it is cut out by a black shirt.

A few cries of hand ball on the next move. Lokonga who the ball came off but I don't think it looked that likely. Haven't had another look yet, though.

07:22 PM

77 mins - Bodo/Glimt 0 Arsenal 1

A bit of a lull in proceedings now... there hasn't been a clear chance for a little while. Arsenal with more of the ball, breaking up the counter-attacks when they need to.

Soccer Football - Europa League - Group A - Bodo/Glimt v Arsenal - Aspmyra Stadion, Bodo, Norway - October 13, 2022 Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli in action with Bodo/Glimt's Alfons Sampsted - Action Images
Soccer Football - Europa League - Group A - Bodo/Glimt v Arsenal - Aspmyra Stadion, Bodo, Norway - October 13, 2022 Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli in action with Bodo/Glimt's Alfons Sampsted - Action Images

07:17 PM

74 mins - Bodo/Glimt 0 Arsenal 1

This is a bit better from Arsenal. Well, they are shifting the ball around in midfield a bit. Nothing much to show for it yet but at least they have the ball again. Bodo/Glimt try the long-ball counter-attack but it doesn't come off.

07:15 PM

72 mins - Bodo/Glimt 0 Arsenal 1

The cries of Bodo/Glimt clap, clap, clap ring out. Again. Hardly the most original but is it any worse than Ars-en-al... Ars-en-aaaal?No.

Not really sure Arsenal are all that deserving of their lead on the balance of play. They still have the advantage of a goal, though.

07:12 PM

69 mins - Bodo/Glimt 0 Arsenal 1

A double substitution for Arsenal. Odegaard is off and Marquinhos is on. White is off and Tomiyasu comes on to replace him.

07:11 PM

67 mins - Bodo/Glimt 0 Arsenal 1

This is pretty tidy play from Bodo. It's urgent, intense and with purpose... and is causing Arsenal problems. Espejord has a crack from 20-odd yards out and it's probably not in the three worst shots we've seen tonight. But it is another bad slice.

07:09 PM

65 mins - Bodo/Glimt 0 Arsenal 1

Lokonga and Odegaard link up on the attack but Bodo/Glimt break and nearly get another chance... but the through ball from Vetlesen to Solbakken is a bit hard and Turner claims.

A shot of those in the stands is shown and, of course, no surprise to see Norwegian Prime Minster Jonas Gahr Støre in the crowd.

07:06 PM

61 mins - Bodo/Glimt 0 Arsenal 1

Bodo/Glimt are getting a fair amount of joy over the top. It seems to be catching Arsenal out. Nothing to show for it, yet... a fair few chances to do so, though.

07:03 PM

59 mins - Bodo/Glimt 0 Arsenal 1

Reiss Nelson off and Gabriel Martinelli on for Arsenal. Something had to change, I think. Arteta knew that.

Soccer Football - Europa League - Group A - Bodo/Glimt v Arsenal - Aspmyra Stadion, Bodo, Norway - October 13, 2022 Arsenal's Reiss Nelson - Action Images
Soccer Football - Europa League - Group A - Bodo/Glimt v Arsenal - Aspmyra Stadion, Bodo, Norway - October 13, 2022 Arsenal's Reiss Nelson - Action Images

07:02 PM

58 mins - Bodo/Glimt 0 Arsenal 1

And another! This time for Espejord. A lovely ball comes over the top from the left, Vetlesen chests it down on the edge of the box for Espejord who is then free, in space only 12 yards out. He curls it with his right foot but over!

That was their best chance of the game, no doubt. They should perhaps be in front... Arsenal currently under serious pressure. They have let the game drift and Bodo are well back in it.

07:00 PM

57 mins - Bodo/Glimt 0 Arsenal 1

That's another good chance for Bodo! Solbakken fires a left-footed shot from the edge of the box past Turner... but also just over the past. A lively start to the second half for the Norwegians, Solbakken in particular, playing well. The fans are into it now. Much better.

06:57 PM

54 mins - Bodo/Glimt 0 Arsenal 1

It's an Arsenal corner... Holding and Saliba come up. It's a deep one by Nelson but it's headed behind for a goal kick. Not the best ball in.

06:55 PM

50 mins - Bodo/Glimt 0 Arsenal 1

Hmmm. Not exactly a high-tempo start to the second-half, here. But here's a chance!

Pellegrino is put through on the right by Solbakken... he takes it a couple of yards into the box, tries to place his shot into the far corner but Turner is equal to it, saving low to his left. A better attempt than Pellegrino's first-half attempt but that's two very good chances for him and his team and none converted.

06:50 PM

47 mins - Bodo/Glimt 0 Arsenal 1

A good, sharp attack from Arsenal breaks down as Nelson skews his shot well wide from about 21 yards out.

06:48 PM

KICK OFF!

The second half is under way... with Arsenal straight onto the attack with That Man Again: Bukayo Saka.

06:33 PM

HALF TIME - Bodo/Glimt 0 Arsenal 1

Saka's goal currently the difference. Pellegrino probably should have made it 1-1, though. Should have done much, much better.

06:32 PM

45 mins - Bodo/Glimt 0 Arsenal 1

Just the one minute of added time at the end of the half. Arsenal have the ball for it... Saka on the right with a cross, but it's headed away for a throw.

06:32 PM

43 mins - Bodo/Glimt 0 Arsenal 1

Think there have been enough opportunities for Bodo to be encouraged. Only 1-0 down and still well in the game. Second best, yes, but only just.

Arsenal's William Saliba, left, and Bodo/Glimt's Ola Solbakken vie for the ball during the Europa League group A soccer match between Bodo Glimt and Arsenal at the Aspmyra stadium, in Bodo, Norway, Thursday Oct. 13, 2022 - NTB Scanpix
Arsenal's William Saliba, left, and Bodo/Glimt's Ola Solbakken vie for the ball during the Europa League group A soccer match between Bodo Glimt and Arsenal at the Aspmyra stadium, in Bodo, Norway, Thursday Oct. 13, 2022 - NTB Scanpix

06:28 PM

41 mins - Bodo/Glimt 0 Arsenal 1

Saka has been excellent so far this half. Just saying.

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal looks on during the UEFA Europa League group A match between FK Bodo/Glimt and Arsenal FC at Aspmyra Stadion on October 13, 2022 in Bodo, Norway - Getty Images
Bukayo Saka of Arsenal looks on during the UEFA Europa League group A match between FK Bodo/Glimt and Arsenal FC at Aspmyra Stadion on October 13, 2022 in Bodo, Norway - Getty Images

06:26 PM

39 mins - Bodo/Glimt 0 Arsenal 1

Another good chance... or nearly! Vetlesen loops a ball over a couple of Arsenal defenders for Espejord in the box but he can't quite get there before the Arsenal keeper. Nearly...

Now an Arsenal corner...

06:24 PM

37 mins - Bodo/Glimt 0 Arsenal 1

Arsenal pretty happy to sit compact and tight in midfield and it's working so far. Berg fouls Nketiah and that releases a bit of pressure on Arsenal.

06:20 PM

32 mins - Bodo/Glimt 0 Arsenal 1

Probably a deserved lead on the run of play but it is not like Arsenal have been utterly dominant, creating chance after chance. Bodo have been giving it a go. A cross from Sampsted comes in from the right but it's one bounce and straight into Turner's arms. Easy.

06:16 PM

28 mins - Bodo/Glimt 0 Arsenal 1

That is a golden chance for Pellegrino! A nod on from a goal kick from Solbakken puts him through, almost alone... he tries to curl it with the inside of his right boot from the edge of the box, but it goes well wide. A poor connection and probably closer to the corner flag than it was the goal... he was harried by a defender but... no, that's just awful.

06:13 PM

26 mins - Bodo/Glimt 0 Arsenal 1

Saka gets another chance, in space and in a good position, in a similar spot after a ball from the edge of the box from Odegaard, but the shot is awful. Slice well wide and never heading remotely goalwards.

06:12 PM

GOAAAAAL! Bodo/Glimt 0 Arsenal 1

Saka with a nice 1-2 with Lokonga on the right-edge of the box, sharp. Saka receives it back and gets a shot away on the right-edge of the six-yard box... but it is deflected off a defender... back onto his face and into the back of the net, past the left-hand of the goalkeeper, who had started to go the other way...

Soccer Football - Europa League - Group A - Bodo/Glimt v Arsenal - Aspmyra Stadion, Bodo, Norway - October 13, 2022 Arsenal's Bukayo Saka scores their first goal - Action Images
Soccer Football - Europa League - Group A - Bodo/Glimt v Arsenal - Aspmyra Stadion, Bodo, Norway - October 13, 2022 Arsenal's Bukayo Saka scores their first goal - Action Images

It was not an excellent finish, but nice move beforehand.

06:09 PM

22 mins - Bodo/Glimt 0 Arsenal 0

It this a little ponderous for Arsenal? Not sure. Not really, there isn't much space in the middle of the park for them...

06:08 PM

21 mins - Bodo/Glimt 0 Arsenal 0

Groenbaek sends a ball through for Espejord and it immediately looks on... but that doesn't last for long, the pass being marginally overhit.

06:06 PM

20 mins - Bodo/Glimt 0 Arsenal 0

Bodo/Glimt coming back into it a little now, with this five-minute spell their best of the game, no doubt. Atmosphere pretty lively, too.

06:02 PM

16 mins - Bodo/Glimt 0 Arsenal 0

Not a game of many chances so far... Odegaard has gone down on the left wing, holding his left ankle... Sampsted stretched for a challenge and caught him. A foul? Maybe. Anything more... probably not. Might still be painful, though.

Soccer Football - Europa League - Group A - Bodo/Glimt v Arsenal - Aspmyra Stadion, Bodo, Norway - October 13, 2022 Arsenal's Martin Odegaard goes down after sustaining an injury - Action Images
Soccer Football - Europa League - Group A - Bodo/Glimt v Arsenal - Aspmyra Stadion, Bodo, Norway - October 13, 2022 Arsenal's Martin Odegaard goes down after sustaining an injury - Action Images

06:01 PM

14 mins - Bodo/Glimt 0 Arsenal 0

Bodo/Glimt's counter-attack breaks down with a bit of impatience. They try to come again but a misplaced pass gives Arsenal a throw in and the ball back again...

05:59 PM

11 mins - Bodo/Glimt 0 Arsenal 0

An early substitution for Bodo/Glimt... Saltnes comes off and is replaced by Gronbaek. He clearly wasn't fully fit in starting the game and barely makes it beyond 10 minutes in this game.

Ulrik Saltnes of Bodo/Glimt gestures a thumbs up during the UEFA Europa League group A match between FK Bodo/Glimt and Arsenal FC at Aspmyra Stadion on October 13, 2022 in Bodo, Norway - Getty Images
Ulrik Saltnes of Bodo/Glimt gestures a thumbs up during the UEFA Europa League group A match between FK Bodo/Glimt and Arsenal FC at Aspmyra Stadion on October 13, 2022 in Bodo, Norway - Getty Images

05:56 PM

9 mins - Bodo/Glimt 0 Arsenal 0

Most of the ball with Arsenal at the moment, with the right wing the prime area of concentration. Saka and Lokonga link up well, then Odegaard lays the ball off to Lokonga on the edge of the box but he slices his right-footed shot wide and high.

05:53 PM

5 mins - Bodo/Glimt 0 Arsenal 0

White with some more joy on the right flank but the ball runs out for a goal kick before he gets his cross away.

05:51 PM

3 mins - Bodo/Glimt 0 Arsenal 0

And the Norwegians' get a chance! Similar, but this time a fizzed cross along the ground from the left... but again, nobody there to tap it in. Or nobody does tap it in, rather. Solbakken wasn't that far away from getting a right toe on it...

05:50 PM

2 mins - Bodo/Glimt 0 Arsenal 0

A very early chance for Arsenal as the ball is lopped across the face of the Bodo/Glimt goal by Saka, after a dangerous run from the right, but there is nobody there to put it in. It's a foul anyway.

05:46 PM

KICK OFF!

Bodo/Glimt get the game under way in Northern Norway.

05:44 PM

The stadium decked out in yellow and black

I have one question...

Soccer Football - Europa League - Group A - Bodo/Glimt v Arsenal - Aspmyra Stadion, Bodo, Norway - October 13, 2022 Bodo/Glimt fans in the stands before the match - Action Images
Soccer Football - Europa League - Group A - Bodo/Glimt v Arsenal - Aspmyra Stadion, Bodo, Norway - October 13, 2022 Bodo/Glimt fans in the stands before the match - Action Images

Anyway, we're nearly ready for kick-off.

05:38 PM

The latest from Telegraph Sport's Sam Dean on the ground

Glimt are a formidable force on their own surface, having won their last 14 home games in European competition. In that time they have scored 42 goals and conceded only five.

Perhaps that is why Mikel Arteta has named such a strong team this evening, with Ben White, William Saliba, Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka all starting for Arsenal.

At least it is not as cold here as it will be in a few weeks. That is not to say it's warm – not by a long stretch – but the bigger concern for Arsenal might be the wind and the rain. The downpours have been relentless over the past 24 hours, and they seem to come on in an instant. Unsuspecting travellers (including under-dressed football journalists) have been subjected to unexpected drenchings today.

05:35 PM

Bodo/Glimt's manager Kjetil Knutsen speaks to BT Sport

I think we know we are playing against one of the best teams in Europe at the moment, actually I don't care about what we were doing before [on their home record in Europe]. We need to raise the bar... I was disappointed with the away game because I think we were too far away from Arsenal away.

They have good players in every position... hopefully we are coachable enough and the most important for us is to defend and attack as a team.

[On whether a win would beat the 6-1 defeat of Roma]

It's something in Norway... we have a really close relationship to English football... if we can do a good performance and a good result today that's on the top of the list actually today, yes.

[Would he want to manage in England?]

Of course, English football and Premier League is the best league in the world, that is interesting for all coaches... also me. At the moment I am coach here and I focus 100 per cent on Bodo/Glimt, I think that is really important.

05:27 PM

Arteta speaks to BT Sport

We rotated the previous game, we rotated again just to to give the players and the team the best chance to win the game. We had 16 or 17 players available for this game.

It's a special game for [Martin Odegaard], it's always special for him to get back home and hopefully he can produce in the game.

Keep winning, it's the best medicine for everything. Keep humble and keep willing to be better every day.

[Nketiah] is a player who has made huge improvement in the last year or so... hopefully today he can have a good performance again.

A team [Bodo/Glimt] that has won the last 14 games in Europe in this stadium... it is not a coincidence, that is for sure. We have to be at our best today to win the match.

05:19 PM

Sam Dean on the challenge that Arsenal face

05:13 PM

The stadium awaits...

General view inside the stadium prior to the UEFA Europa League group A match between FK Bodo/Glimt and Arsenal FC at Aspmyra Stadion on October 13, 2022 in Bodo, Norwa - Getty Images
General view inside the stadium prior to the UEFA Europa League group A match between FK Bodo/Glimt and Arsenal FC at Aspmyra Stadion on October 13, 2022 in Bodo, Norwa - Getty Images

It's no Emirates, but it's home for Bodo/Glimt.

05:09 PM

Bodo/Glimt team news

Starting XI: Haikin, Sampsted, Lode, Hoibraten, Wembangomo, Vetlesen, Berg, Saltnes, Solbakken, Espejord, Pellegrino

Subs: Lund, Larsen, Amundsen, Gronbaek, Konradsen, Moe, Hagen, Sorli, Zugelj, Mvuka, Salvasen

05:07 PM

Arsenal team news

Starting XI:  Turner, White, Holding, Saliba, Tierney, Lokonga, Odegaard, Saka, Viera, Nelson, Nketiah

Subs: Ramsdale, Hein, Tomiyasu, Cedric, Ibrahim, Gabriel, Partey, Smith, Xhaka, Marquinhos, Martinelli, Edwards

04:02 PM

Good afternoon

Welcome to our live coverage for Bodø/Glimt. Mikel Arteta's men travel to the far reaches of Norway, specifically to the Aspmyra Stadion in Bodø. They do so in a rich vein of form, in fact probably their finest form for the best part of a decade, in fact almost certainly their best early-season form.

They stand top of the Premier League table after nine games, with eight wins and just one loss – away to Manchester United – in that period. In this evening's competition, the Europa League, they have a 100 per cent record in the group stages so far in this campaign with wins over FC Zurich away (2-1) and against tonight's opponents last week, 3-0 at home. That came with goals from Eddie Nketiah, Rob Holding and Fabio Vieira.

The big squad news for this evening's game is that one of their star players of the season so far, Gabriel Jesus, has been left at home. Jesus has scored five goals in 11 games for Arsenal and has five assists in that time, too, but misses out on the trip to Norway.

Speaking about Jesus's absence, manager Arteta said: "We felt that with everything he's been through in the last few weeks that it would be better for him to stay at home."

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta attends a press conference before the UEFA Europa League group A match between FK Bodo/Glimt and Arsenal FC at Aspmyra Stadion on October 12, 2022 in Bodo, Norway - Arsenal FC
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta attends a press conference before the UEFA Europa League group A match between FK Bodo/Glimt and Arsenal FC at Aspmyra Stadion on October 12, 2022 in Bodo, Norway - Arsenal FC

Jesus suffered a head injury in Sunday's 3-2 Premier League win over Arsenal and also needed treatment in the same game after being caught by Kostas Tsimikas.

The match this evening takes places on an artificial pitch but Arteta dismissed any concerns about how that might affect his team.

"What we think about is how we are going to win the game. That's it. How we win every three days, in different conditions, in different contexts, in different weather, in different competitions, and that's the only way we are approaching it."

"A player can get injured on an artificial pitch, he can get injured in a training session."

"Obviously, we do what we have to do to protect the players as much as we can, but at the end of the day, for sure we are going to have 11 players on the pitch."

Kick off is at the early(earlier) time of 5.45PM BST and we will be here for all the build-up, live updates and reaction from it.

