Bodine, Bender deliver big hits for Coastal Carolina in 8-6 stay-alive win over Duke

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Caden Bodine drove in the go-ahead run and Derek Bender added a two-run home run to lift Coastal Carolina to an 8-6 win over Duke on Sunday, keeping the Chanticleers alive in their Conway Regional.

The Chanticleers took an 8-5 lead in the seventh inning, breaking from a 5-all tie on an RBI-triple by Bodine and the home run by Bender.

Alex Stone hit his second solo home run of the game for the Blue Devils in the eighth.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

No. 2 seed Duke (37-22) suffered its first loss in the double-elimination tournament as top-seeded Coastal Carolina (42-20) came out of the loser’s breakout to set up a winner-take-all game on Monday.

Coastal Carolina’s Graham Brown hit a grand slam for a 4-0 first-inning lead, but Duke came right back in the top of the second with a leadoff home run by Alex Stone and a grand slam by Damon Lux for a 5-4 lead.

The Chanticleers tied it with an RBI-double by Payton Eeles in the fourth.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25