Bodies: Yorkshire locations star in Netflix sci-fi drama

New Netflix murder-mystery drama Bodies may be set on the streets of London, but many of its scenes were filmed at locations across Yorkshire.

Based on a graphic novel by Sheffield writer Si Spencer, the series tells the story of the same body being found on a street in 1890, 1941, 2023 and 2053.

That street - Longharvest Lane - was recreated for each time period at Wentworth Woodhouse in South Yorkshire.

The eight-part series stars Amaka Okafor and Stephen Graham.

While some of the scenes were shot in London, many were shot in Hull's Old Town, Bradford and Saltaire, while the fictitious lane itself was set up at in the grounds of the Grade I-listed country house in Rotherham.

Filming manager Helen Flower said the street was designed - and redesigned - to look like it belonged in each different era from the story.

"The set changed as the time period changed. Every window, every detail, every bit of signage changed," she said.

Local artists helped recreate street art for some of the scenes, including Leeds-based Kieran Hadley, who worked for several days to paint mural pieces, doors, and graffiti tags for the present day and 2053 shots.

Salts Mill and Lister Mills in Manningham, Little Germany, Saltaire, and City Hall in Bradford were all used for the show, which was filmed in 2022.

The University of Leeds, Harewood House, Sheffield city centre and the River Ouse in York also featured, supported by Screen Yorkshire's Film Office.

Chris Hordley, Screen Yorkshire's Production Liaison Manager, said: "Bodies was a fantastic drama series to land for Yorkshire and Humber, showcasing a diverse range of iconic period and contemporary locations that we have to offer here."

Stephen Graham, who has previously starred in Line of Duty and Time, plays Elias Mannix/Julian Harker in the series.

He said: "I love shooting up North. There's so many different locations to choose from.

"You have the cityscapes but you also have the countryside literally 20 minutes away.

"People are realising that there's a lot of potential for filming in the UK, just a little bit further up the motorway."

Speaking to Netflix, Kyle Soller, who plays Det Insp Alfred Hillinghead, said: "The sets they built and the locations, not just in Leeds but also in places like Bradford and Rotherham, were amazing.

"It really felt like we were stepping into Victorian England, which must have been pretty grim. I don't think I'd have survived back then," he said.

