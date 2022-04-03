Bodies of Ukrainians pictured lying on roads after Russian troops retreat

Bucha (REUTERS)

The bodies of Ukrainian citizens have been photographed lying on the streets of a town near Kyiv following a month-long occupation by the Russian army.

Shocking images show dead bodies strewn across roads in Bucha, a liberated town 37 km (23 miles) northwest of the capital.

At least nine of the bodies appeared to have been executed, according to AFP.

The mayor of Bucha said 300 residents had been killed since the Russian invasion, with victims seen in a mass grave or still lying on the streets.

Vasily, a 66-year-old resdients wept with rage as he looked at more than a dozen bodies in the road outside his house.

“The b***ards!” he said.

“I’m sorry. The tank behind me was shooting. Dogs!”

Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, told German newspaper Bild that what happened in Bucha can only be described as genocide.

He accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of "cruel war crimes," adding civilians had been shot with tied hands.

On Friday the final Russian soldiers pulled out of Bucha, as part of what the Kremlin has presented as a calm and rational decision to concentrate on the war in eastern Ukraine.

On Saturday, Ukraine’s deputy defence minister Hanna Malyar claimed Ukrainian forces had retaken the entire Kyiv region from Russian troops.

Ms Malyar said the area around the capital had been “liberated” amid mounting evidence that Russian troops were withdrawing from the region after suffering heavy casualties.

She wrote on Facebook: “Irpin, Bucha, Gostomel and the whole Kyiv region - is liberated from the invader.”

Donate here: Please give what you can to the Evening Standard Ukraine appeal (ES)

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said she was appalled by the atrocities in Bucha and voiced support for the International Criminal Court’s inquiry into potential war crimes.

She said: “As Russian troops are forced into retreat, we are seeing increasing evidence of appalling acts by the invading forces in towns such as Irpin and Bucha.

“Their indiscriminate attacks against innocent civilians during Russia’s illegal and unjustified invasion of Ukraine must be investigated as war crimes.

“We will not allow Russia to cover up their involvement in these atrocities through cynical disinformation and will ensure that the reality of Russia’s actions are brought to light.”

Moscow denies targeting civilians and rejects war crimes allegations.

Ukraine’s emergencies service said more than 1,500 explosives had been found in one day during a search of the village of Dmytrivka, west of the capital.

President Volodymyr Zelensky warned in a video address: “They are mining all this territory. Houses are mined, equipment is mined, even the bodies of dead people.”