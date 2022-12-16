Bodies of two young boys found at property in Dagenham

An investigation has been launched into the deaths of two children after their bodies were found at a residential address in Dagenham, in east London.

Emergency services were called at around 2pm on Friday to the property in Cornwallis Road, where the bodies of a two-year-old boy and a five-year-old boy were discovered.

Metropolitan Police said a woman was arrested a short time later in connection with the incident after officers were called to a disturbance at another property near the scene.

A man was also arrested. Both the man and the woman remain in custody.

Police said post-mortem examinations and formal identifications will be arranged in due course.

Detective Inspector Sean Treweek of the Met's East Area BCU said: "This is clearly an extremely distressing incident with many unanswered questions, however at this very early stage, nobody else is sought in connection with the deaths.

"I want to thank local people for the assistance they have given officers as they begin work along with partner agencies to establish the full circumstances of these two tragic deaths. They will see additional officers in the area, and anyone with information or concerns should speak with those officers."

Police added that cordons remain in place at the location.