Bodies, Netflix, review: po-faced time travel woo-woo in need of a sense of humour

Not even Stephen Graham can save this ambitious, mind-mending drama - Netflix

Mind-bending stories are all well and good but how much do you really want your mind bent? Bodies, a new Netflix series based on a graphic novel by Si Spencer, treats said mind like a cat treats a ball of string.

When a body – the same body, with weird markings and a bullet hole where his eye should be – is found in the same East End street in 1890, 1941, 2023 and 2053 a detective from each period is put on the case. Over eight episodes we hop, skip and jump between all four of them, a quadratic BOGOF that requires one of those police investigation walls covered in red string and maps and newspaper clippings to even begin to understand.

Echoes, clues and faces start to cross the decades, the detectives soon discover their investigations are linked, and an enigmatic demagogue named Elias Mannix (Stephen Graham) emerges (appearing to be some kind of techno-apocalyptic, time-travelling kingpin, like The Terminator’s John Connor crossed with Back to the Future’s Marty McFly.)

Did he have a part to play in the murder(s) of our John Doe? Or is there something more sinister at play? And what sort of a stupid question is that – of course something more sinister is at play. (And while we’re at it, why do people in the Bodies 2053 future all have terrible haircuts? Is Big Barber watching you?)

Sometimes, when reviewers are given early access to a new series, the broadcaster sends an accompanying letter asking them not to reveal certain plot details. It’s fair dinkum – whether you liked it or not, spoiling the show for someone else is just annoying. For Bodies, this list of twists was nearly a page long. Almost everything that happens is expected to be unexpected, which gives you some idea of the mangled plot Meccano we’re dealing with here.

Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as a wartime detective in one of the drama's four time periods - Netflix/Matt Towers

Suffice to say that to solve the mystery, our four detectives must somehow be brought together in order to uncover a conspiracy so big it would take the combined brainpower of David Icke, Matt Le Tissier and that guy down the pub blaming the mainstream media for our failed electric-car infrastructure to comprehend it. And all the time, everyone involved – actors, reviewers, background artists – has to try and keep a straight face.

Bodies, you’ll have gathered, is futuristic, cabbalistic, whippety woo-woo, time-and-genre scrambling nonsense. It is The Nevers meets Ripper Street meets Blade Runner meets Line of Duty, where that word “meets” is doing a lot of heavy lifting.

And it’s frustrating, because the present-day investigation, with The Responder’s Amaka Okafor top-notch as a frontline detective, is intriguing in itself and would stand perfectly well on its own.

The fact that Bodies is “out there” needn’t be a bad thing, either – most fantasy from the Lord of the Rings onwards is hokum if you stop to think about it. Indeed, it’s often the not-stopping to think that’s a large part of the fun.

The problem with Bodies is that it is anti-fun: it takes itself as seriously as a judge in a wig. There’s nary a wink to camera nor a funny line to be had across the whole eight hours. If earnestness is a sure sign of a slow mind, as Nietzsche said, then Bodies isn’t half as smart as it thinks it is.

Bodies is on Netflix now

