‘Bodies of missing hostages recovered’ as Israel launches first ground raids in Gaza

The bodies of some of the Israelis kidnapped by Hamas last weekend have been recovered, reports have stated.

According to local media, Haaretz and the Jerusalem Post, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) found an unspecified number of bodies during a ground raid in Gaza.

The IDF has said that over 120 civilians are still being held captive in the Gaza Strip by Hamas militants.

Ahead of a potential full scale ground assault, Israel has called on the civilians in Gaza to evacuate the territory. Up to 1.1 million people living in northern Gaza have been told to evacuate to the south within 24 hours in a move the UN has called “horrendous”.

“To imagine that you could move one million people in 24 hours in a situation like Gaza can only be a humanitarian crisis,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said, on the final day of a three-day diplomatic visit to China.

It is thought that the airstrikes on Gaza have killed almost 2,000 people and displaced a further 330,000 - in Israel, it is thought 1,300 people have died.

UK Government charter flight leaves Israel with more expected in coming days

08:20 , Sami Quadri

A Government charter flight left Israel on Friday night with more expected to follow in the coming days.

According to FlightRadar24, a Royal Air Force A400M made two flights from Tel Aviv to Cyprus, the first on Friday night and the second during the early hours of Saturday morning.

The Ministry of Defence and The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) did not confirm either A400M flight was the charter flight.

A Foreign Office statement said: “A UK Government charter flight has now left Israel (October 13), with further flights expected to leave in the coming days while commercial options are limited.”

Israel says many Palestinian civilians moving south

08:15 , Sami Quadri

The Israeli military said on Saturday it had seen a “significant movement” of Palestinian civilians in Gaza fleeing south.

“We have seen a significant movement of Palestinian civilians towards the south,” Israeli military spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus told a video briefing early on Saturday. He did not mention the deadline and did not take questions.

“Around the Gaza Strip, Israeli reserve soldiers in formation (are) getting ready for the next stage of operations. They are all around the Gaza Strip, in the south, in the centre and in the north, and they are preparing themselves for whatever target they get, whatever task.”

Key developments in the Israel-Palestine conflict:

08:11 , Sami Quadri

- Israel has sent the first elite troops into Gaza as the country’s defence minister warned of a “protracted, powerful” ground offensive to permanently destroy Hamas.

- The Israeli Defense Force said last night it was already engaged in an “extensive attack” on Gaza after it pounded more than 750 targets from the air to prepare the ground for the invasion.

- Israel gave 1.1 million people 24 hours to leave northern Gaza before it begins an offensive now said to be “imminent”. Although no precise timings were issued, the 24-hour warning was due to expire early this morning.

- Lloyd Austin, the US defence secretary, expressed his country’s "ironclad" support for Israel during his visit and told the international community it was "no time for neutrality", effectively telling world leaders to pick a side.