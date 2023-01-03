Bodies of girl and woman discovered at New Forest property

hampshire police new forest

A 17-year-old girl and a 42-year-old woman have been found dead at a property in the New Forest, police said.

Their bodies were discovered just before 2pm on December 29 at a property in Downton, Hampshire.

Police said the deaths are "unexplained but not suspicious" and have launched an investigation.

The pair were found near the entrance of Shorefield Country Park, a New Forest holiday park with lodges and treehouse rooms.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: "We were called just after 1.45pm on Thursday December 29 to a report of the bodies of a 17-year-old girl and 42-year-old woman having been found at an address in Shorefield Road, Downton.

"The deaths are being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious. Their family has been informed and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

This is a breaking story. More to follow.