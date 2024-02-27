Bodies Found In Search For Australian TV Presenter Jesse Baird & Partner Luke Evans

Australian police searching for the bodies of missing TV presenter Jesse Baird and his partner, Luke Davies, have found two bodies.

“We are very confident we have located Luke and Jesse,” said Karen Webb, New South Wales Police Commissioner.

The remains of bodies were found in a rural town about 200km south of central Sydney after Beaumont Lamarre-Condon, a police officer who had dated Baird, revealed the location, said police.

Lamarre-Condon was arrested on suspicion of murder days after the couple’s disappearance last week.

NSW Detective Superintendent Daniel Doherty gave a press conference saying “remains” thought to be Baird and Evans were found in “two surf bags” in a property in the town of Bungonia, along with “some other items of interest.” He noted they had been partially covered by “debris.”

This comes after items belonging to Baird and Davies were found bloodied in a skip.

Police believe serving constable Lamarre-Condon killed Baird and Evans at the TV presenter’s home on Monday (February 19) and hired a white van to dispose of their bodies. Neighbors at the property are said to have heard an argument that morning and a bullet matching the officer’s service gun was found at the crime scene, with a “significant” amount of blood.

The white van was later found in Newcastle, Australia.

Lamarre-Condon has been a police officer since 2019 and before that was a celebrity blogger. His arrest has gripped Australia and led to public debate about access to firearms, the BBC reported. The NSW police have also been disinvited to Sydney’s famous Mardi Gras celebrations, which police claim is unfair as they allege the crimes were of “passion” and not hate crime.

Baird had been a presenter and red carpet reporter on the Australian commercial outfit Network 10. He appeared on the network’s morning show, Studio 10. The show was canceled in December. Evans was a flight attendant for Australian airline Qantas.

