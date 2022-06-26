‘Our bodies, our choice.’ Hundreds march through downtown Macon to support abortion access

Caleb Slinkard
Two days after a Supreme Court decision overturned federal protections for abortions, hundreds of Middle Georgians marched through downtown Macon in protest.

Many began at the corner of Cherry Street and MLK, marching west to Rosa Parks Square. Their message was clear: the Supreme Court’s decision, and subsequent Georgia laws already passed and yet to be written restricting abortion access, will bring pain, suffering and death to women.

Dozens of people spoke: nurses, students, “ex-hippies,” state representatives, military veterans, men and women, Black, white, gay and non-binary. Many shared stories of sexual assaults and the choice that Roe v. Wade gave them, a choice they fear is gone.

One woman, a military veteran, told her story of sexual assault. (The woman identified herself to a reporter, but the Telegraph usually does not identify victims of sexual assault).

“I speak as a veteran, a mother and a woman,” she told the crowd. “I am terrified for my daughters. I am terrified for myself. I don’t usually tell people this. I was raped six months into the military.

“Thank God I did not get pregnant. But if I did, it would have been my choice to make that decision. Not the [expletive] government. So they need to hear us. And this is important. And we need to keep doing this until they decide to listen.”

Star James, a 16-year-old who identifies as non-binary, said the Roe reversal will not have its intended affect.

“This is not going to stop abortions,” James said. “It’s going to stop people from thinking that there is hope.”

Hundreds of protesters march along Cherry Street Sunday during a pro-choice march and rally Sunday in downtown Macon.
A common rallying cry was the need to vote in the November midterm elections.

“This is the beginning,” one of the event organizers, Lacey Albritton, said. “And the end is going to the polls and voting these people out.”

Albritton said she was inspired to help organize the rally after talking about the Roe decision with her 13-year-old daughter.

“I’m scared. Georgia historically has not been that open-minded,” she said. “When I read Gov. [Brian] Kemp’s statement, I sat down on my bed and cried. I have friends who are ready to pack up and move. I love Georgia. I want my state to prosper.”

Hundreds of protesters march along Cotton Ave. Sunday during a pro-choice march and rally Sunday in downtown Macon.
Miriam Paris represents Georgia House District 142, which covers much of west Bibb County. Paris spoke at the rally, encouraging participants to vote, to encourage their family and friends to vote, and warning of potential attacks on civil, voting and gay rights in the future.

“Make no mistake, this is only the beginning,” she said. “Whatever you hold dear, they’re coming for that also. Civil rights are on the table. Voting rights have been on the table.”

Moe Dyer was one of the first speakers.

“First of all, I’m a woman,” she told the crowd. “Second of all, I’m an RN (registered nurse). Third of all, I’m a gay woman.”

Dyer recounted a story from 1988 where she cared for a 17-year-old in a local hospital who died from pregnancy complications because she was unable to obtain an abortion in Macon, as there were no abortion clinics in the city.

Dyer quoted Martin Niemöller’s “First they came…” poem, ending with an addition of her own.

“First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out, because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out, because I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out, because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me, and there was no one left to speak for me.

“But you know what? We’re here to speak for each other, and let’s do it.”

GPB News reporter Grant Blankenship contributed to this story.

Event organizer Lacey Albritton chants ““Hey Hey Ho Ho, your backward views got to go,” as she marches with hundreds down Cherry Street during a pro-choice march and rally Sunday in downtown Macon.
