Boden’s top-rated swimsuit is on sale: ‘Best swimming costume I've ever bought'

Boden's top-rated swimsuit has been hailed the most flattering swimwear by customers. (Getty Images)

Summer has arrived, and boy do we know it.

With temperatures soaring above 30 degrees in the UK, it is safe to say most of the nation has been reaching for their swimwear to relax in their garden, or when heading to the nearest beach or lido.

Wherever you plan on enjoying the sunshine, there is one swimsuit high on our wishlist - Boden’s Santorini Swimsuit.

Why we rate it

Boden’s Santorini Swimsuit has body sculpting lining, as well as a panel detailing across the waistband, which flatters the figure.

It also features a hidden under-bust shelf, as well as lightly padded fixed cups for additional support.

The one-piece comes in two styles - a regular and a long version, to suit those with tall frames, - and is available in dress sizes 6 to 20.

The halterneck swimsuit comes in eight colourways, including classic black, navy, stripe and other printed designs.

Plus, select colours are in the sale and reduced from £60 to £48.

What the reviews say

With over 300 glowing reviews, this swimsuit has been hailed the most “flattering” design by customers.

Here’s what other reviews say:

“This is such a beautiful and flattering swimsuit.”

“Best swimming costume I've ever bought. So pleased with the first, I have now bought three! All in different colours! They have amazing support, look stylish, fit true to size and the quality is five star. Thank you, once again Biden for a brilliant product.”

“Feel so good in this swimsuit! Received several compliments at the beach!”

“Had a bit of lockdown weight gain, so needed a new costume that fitted and flattered, and this is just the ticket. Great fit, wonderful bright, vibrant colours. Can't wait to wear on holiday. Confidence-boosting and mood-brightening. Thank you.”

“This swimsuit is very flattering and great for chasing around little ones on the Beach or poolside while still looking a little fire doing it.”

“I own several of these, and was thrilled the colourful stripe version came into stock to add some prints to my collection. The ties are so easy to adjust for shorter people. The inner mesh is tight enough to support the tummy and bust. The waist stripe is flattering and unique. Out of all the Boden suits I tried this year, they all went back except for this tried and true model!”

Buy it: Santorini Swimsuit | £48 (Was £60) from Boden