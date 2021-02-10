Boden’s fastest selling coat is finally back in stock
Not all coats are created equal: some are born to sell-out, while for others it happens quite unexpectedly.
The latter is certainly true of the Dunbar Parka from Boden, as the retailer admits on their website: "We often get an inkling at the design stage that a product may be popular – but this one has surpassed all our expectations."
In fact, so many people bought the Dunbar Parka in the week it launched that it became the brand's fastest selling coat since 2018.
We're sure you'll recognise the coat in question, as it has been popping up all over Instagram for months now, with its distinctive statement hood and striking navy and oregano (khaki) colourway options.
Though there is now a wait on delivery times for the coat due to its immense popularity, it is available in sizes 6 through to 22, and can be bought in both a petite and a regular fit.
So, join us on a deep dive into just why this coat became the fashion must-have of the season.
Why we love it:
It's soft, it's cosy and it's made with a recycled lining to ensure it helps you stay warm and the planet stay cool.
The colourways - navy and oregano - are striking but easy to pair with any outfit, from jeans and a T-shirt to a knitted dress, tights and boots.
Plus, it's fully waterproof, thanks to a statement faux-fur lined hood and has large furry pockets, perfect for when you forget your gloves out on a walk.
What the reviews say:
Having sold out numerous times, you bet that customers have some very nice things to say abot the winter staple.
"I am a standard size 12 and 5ft 4in, the coat fitted me perfectly. I ordered the oregano and I absolutely love the colour! The details are super too. It is quite a heavy coat but it is also incredibly warm."
"I waited about ten weeks for this lovely coat. I am quite particular but was delighted that I found the design and fit ideal. The green is nicer than the image, the lining is so cosy and is detachable, the lined hood stays up easily which is fantastic! And it has a detachable fur trim, fur lined pockets too – full marks."
"I was looking for an attractive dog walking/winter weather coat and this is it. Looks good but also really practical – lovely fake fur interlining which is also in the deep pockets."
"Possibly the best coat I have ever bought. I have been looking for a stylish but warm and comfortable coat with a longer length to get me through endless hours of standing in freezing cold playgrounds and this does the job perfectly."
"Beautiful winter coat – beautifully made and so warm. Okay, it may feel a little bulky because it's quilted with a furry lining but it's so pretty – and the petite (8P) cut fits me. The sleeves and length are perfect and I love the lined pockets. I bought green – lovely. Many pretty details."
Buy it: Dunbar Parka | £190 from Boden
You can now also get your hands on the shorter Kentwell Parka, recently introduced by Boden to keep up with demand. The newer version comes in three colours: green, navy and pink.
Buy it: Kentwell Parka | £150 from Boden
