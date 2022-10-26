Bodega x Clarks Originals Team Up on Wallabee 2.0 "Heritage Patchwork"

Following up on its collaboration with Carhartt WIP and New Balance, Bodega is back with a new partnership with Clarks Originals, reworking the classic Wallabee 2.0.

The limited-edition release arrives just in time for the cozy seasons, featuring warm patchwork detailing throughout. The mid-cut silhouette features a mix of herringbone patterning with suede materials throughout the upper, which is given slight contrast with a touch of indigo. The shoes are fastened with brown laces, complete with "B"-branded dubraes. Bodega's logo appears on the tag at the ankles, while the design is complete with Bodega x Clarks Originals co-branding on the red footbed.

Take a closer look at the shoes above and see on-foot images below. The Bodega x Clarks Wallabee 2.0 "Heritage Patchwork" will release on October 28 at 12 p.m. EST online on a first-come-first-serve basis. The collaboration, priced at $200 USD and offered in men's sizes from 5 to 15, will also receive an offline release at Bodega's Boston and Los Angeles stores.