Boca Raton woman gets 18 months in prison for stealing neighbor’s Shih Tzu puppy

A woman from Boca Raton pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 18 months in prison for stealing her neighbor’s months-old Shih Tzu puppy, Binnie.

Temple Inman pleaded guilty to burglary of a dwelling, grand theft and criminal mischief on Jan. 24, court records show.

Through witness interviews and surveillance videos, the 57-year-old was identified as the suspect in the dog’s theft at an apartment complex at 22521 SW 66th Ave. on June 21 last year, the Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office said Tuesday in an email.

Hemily Moraes, the Shih Tzu’s owner, received a call in the morning from her mother who said that a neighbor saw a woman — later identified as Inman — yelling toward Moraes’ front door, accusing the dog owner of mistreating Binnie, according to an arrest report.

Minutes later, the owner discovered Binnie was missing, and that the screen of the back patio was cut, the report says.

A day later, the report says, Moraes’ dad saw Inman walking Binnie outside the apartment complex. He confronted Inman but was unable to get the dog, cops said.

Inman’s son returned Binnie on July 12, four days after his mother was arrested, the sheriff’s office said.