Boca Juniors' Advincula sent off after 9 seconds in Copa Sudamericana knockout match

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil (AP) — Boca Juniors defender Luis Advincula was sent off after only nine seconds in his team's Copa Sudamericana knockout match against Brazil's Cruzeiro on Thursday. Cruzeiro advanced to the quarterfinals of the tournament after a 5-4 win in a penalty shootout.

The 34-year-old Peruvian right-back received the red card from veteran referee Wilmar Roldán after stepping with his right foot on the ankle of Cruzeiro's Lucas Romero, who screamed in pain, but managed to continue playing. Advincula left the Mineirao Stadium in tears as his teammates tried to comfort him.

Cruzeiro won the match 2-1, which forced the penalty shootout after Boca's 1-0 win in the first leg. The Brazilian club will take on Paraguay's Libertad in the next round of the tournament.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

The Associated Press