BOC Governor Macklem: monetary policy is working, but inflation persists

OTTAWA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada's monetary policy is working to cool the economy and relieve price pressures, but the central bank is prepared to raise interest rates further if inflation persists, Governor Tiff Macklem said on Monday.

"We held our policy rate steady (last week) because monetary policy is working to cool the economy and relieve price pressures, and we want to give it time to do its job," Macklem told the finance committee in the House of Commons.

"We will continue to assess whether monetary policy is sufficiently restrictive to restore price stability, and we will monitor risks closely," he said.

