Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton releases Kaillie Humphries to United States

Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton announced on Saturday that it has released Kaillie Humphries, allowing her to compete with the United States of America.

The organization’s statement comes after the bobsled star filed a court injunction against BCS. Although the judge did not rule in her favour, she most recently took the issue to the Sport Dispute Resolution Centre of Canada.

Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton’s board of directors released the following statement:

“This was not an easy decision, nor was it one we took lightly. Alongside our stakeholders, we carefully weighed all the relevant factors in this important and complex decision of releasing a medal-potential athlete to one of our top competitors. Ultimately, we firmly believe that supporting our current athletes and the positive culture they have developed as a team will foster the environment we need to successfully grow our sport and slide onto the international podium both now, and in the future.”

Humphries will now be able to compete as a member of the U.S. bobsleigh team. Earlier in September, she participated in the U.S. bobsled push trials as a guest.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist told CBC earlier this year that she had filed a harassment complaint against Bobsleigh Canada. The ruling did not side in favour of Humphries.

Recently, she shared this about Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton with the Canadian Press.

“It's been made very clear I am not wanted by them, and I do not feel safe psychologically and physically.”

