Bobrovsky makes 31 saves as Panthers beat Penguins 4-1

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves, Sam Bennett scored in his return to the lineup and the Florida Panthers stopped Pittsburgh's four-game win streak with a 4-1 victory against the Penguins on Saturday night.

Bennett missed six games with a lower-body injury. Aleksander Barkov had two assists for Florida after he was sidelined for three games with a hand injury.

Aaron Ekblad, Eetu Luostarinen and Carter Verhaeghe also scored as the Panthers improved to 1-1 on a seven-game homestand.

Kris Letang scored for Pittsburgh, and Casey DeSmith made 38 saves.

The Penguins (31-22-9) lead the Panthers (31-27-6) by three points in the race for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference.

Bennett put Florida on the board with 21.6 seconds remaining in the first period. He scored his 15th of the season on a rebound of a Verhaeghe shot.

George Richards, The Associated Press

    Ja Morant will be away from the Memphis Grizzlies for at least their next two games, the team announced Saturday, not long after the NBA opened an investigation into a social media post by the guard, who livestreamed himself holding what appeared to be a gun at a nightclub. Morant said in a statement distributed through the agency that represents him that he takes “full responsibility” for his actions and that he was going to “take some time away to get help.” The video was streamed by Morant on his Instagram page early Saturday, hours after the Grizzlies played in Denver.