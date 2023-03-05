Bobrovsky makes 31 saves as Panthers beat Penguins 4-1

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves, Sam Bennett scored in his return to the lineup and the Florida Panthers stopped Pittsburgh's four-game win streak with a 4-1 victory against the Penguins on Saturday night.

Bennett missed six games with a lower-body injury. Aleksander Barkov had two assists for Florida after he was sidelined for three games with a hand injury.

Aaron Ekblad, Eetu Luostarinen and Carter Verhaeghe also scored as the Panthers improved to 1-1 on a seven-game homestand.

Kris Letang scored for Pittsburgh, and Casey DeSmith made 38 saves.

The Penguins (31-22-9) lead the Panthers (31-27-6) by three points in the race for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference.

Bennett put Florida on the board with 21.6 seconds remaining in the first period. He scored his 15th of the season on a rebound of a Verhaeghe shot.

George Richards, The Associated Press