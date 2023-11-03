Bobrovsky gets shutout, Lorentz scores first goal for Florida in 2-0 win over Wings

DETROIT (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 22 saves for his 39th career shutout, Steven Lorentz scored his first goal for Florida and the Panthers silenced the Detroit Red Wings 2-0 on Thursday night.

Lorentz, who was acquired in an offseason trade with San Jose, scored with 52 seconds left in the second period with an assist from Niko Mikkola.

Anton Lundell provided insurance with an empty-net goal with 1:12 remaining, also his first of the season.

Bobrovsky now has a 25-6-1 career record against the Red Wings, including four shutouts.

Aleksander Barkov set a franchise record by appearing in his 672th game with the Panthers. He had been tied with Jonathan Huberdeau, who now plays for Calgary.

Detroit was shut out for the first time this season. James Reimer made 25 saves.

The Panthers had a 10-6 advantage in shots on goal in the first period but the closest any player came to scoring was Detroit's Daniel Sprong, who banged a shot off the crossbar during a power play.

Both teams came up empty on three power plays in the second period.

Lorentz broke the deadlock with a shot from the left side that deflected off Reimer's glove, the crossbar and the back of the goaltender's leg before settling into the net.

The Wings' Michael Rasmussen hit the post early in the third period.

UP NEXT:

Panthers: At Chicago on Saturday.

Red Wings: Host Boston on Saturday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Dana Gauruder, The Associated Press