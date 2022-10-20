Bobo slaying witness to plead guilty in federal weapons case

ADRIAN SAINZ
·3 min read

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A convicted felon who was released from prison after giving key trial testimony about the slaying of Tennessee nursing student Holly Bobo plans to change his plea to guilty on weapons charges filed shortly after he was granted his freedom, court documents show.

A federal judge set a Nov. 22 hearing for Jason Autry, who was arrested in December 2020 after he tried to run away from a sheriff’s deputy in a rural field, where the deputy found a Marlin rifle.

Autry was then indicted on charges of possessing a weapon and ammunition as a felon with prior violent offenses. Autry had pleaded not guilty, but he has agreed to change his plea to guilty, according to an Oct. 4 court filing obtained by The Associated Press.

Autry had faced 15 years to life in prison under the charges in a third superseding indictment issued Sept. 29. It was not immediately clear Thursday what sentence he faces under the plea agreement.

Autry's lawyer did not immediately return a call and an email seeking comment Thursday.

Autry has been convicted of 10 prior felonies in state and federal court. He was a star witness in the 2017 trial of Zachary Adams, who was found guilty of murder, especially aggravated kidnapping and aggravated rape of Bobo. Adams was sentenced to life in prison plus 50 years.

Bobo was 20 when she vanished from her family’s home in rural Parsons in April 2011, prompting a massive search of woods, fields and farms. Her remains were found more than three years later, in September 2014, in woods not far from her home, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) southwest of Nashville.

The search received national attention, with missing person flyers bearing Bobo's face distributed in many states and national news outlets focusing on the case.

At the time, it was the most expensive and exhaustive case in the history of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, according to Mark Gwyn, who was the TBI's director during the search for Bobo.

Autry received leniency and struck a deal with prosecutors in return for his calm, detailed and graphic testimony about Bobo’s kidnapping, rape and killing. Autry said he served as a lookout as Adams fatally shot Bobo under a bridge near a river.

“It sounded like, boom, boom, boom, underneath that bridge. It was just one shot but it echoed,” Autry testified. “Birds went everywhere, all up under that bridge. Then just dead silence for just a second.”

Hardin County Judge C. Creed McGinley sentenced Autry to eight years in state prison after Autry pleaded guilty to solicitation to commit murder and facilitation of especially aggravated kidnapping in the Bobo case.

Judge McGinley praised Autry’s hours-long testimony.

“His testimony was some of the most credible, persuasive testimony I’ve ever heard given in a courtroom,” the judge said at Autry’s sentencing in September 2020.

Autry was credited with time served and released from prison hours after sentencing. He had been free for about two months until his encounter with a sheriff’s deputy in Benton County, about 85 miles (136 kilometers) west of Nashville.

The deputy saw Autry lying in a field and searched him for weapons, finding none, according to an affidavit filed in federal court by Ashley Robertson, a task force officer with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Deputy Stacey Bostwick let Autry go after finding no pending arrest warrants. Bostwick then searched the area and found a rifle, the affidavit said.

The deputy returned to his car and followed Autry, finding him walking down a driveway of a home in Holladay, the affidavit said. Autry ran toward the home, but stopped when ordered by Bostwick, who asked him about the rifle.

“Autry said he had been attempting to shoot a deer with the gun and that he had lied down in the field when he observed Deputy Bostwick’s patrol car,” the affidavit said.

Autry's change of plea hearing is set to take place in Jackson, about 85 miles (136 kilometers) east of Memphis.

Latest Stories

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.

  • Record of 23 Canadians on opening-night rosters as NBA season tips off

    The rise of basketball talent coming from north of the border only continues to grow as the years pass. A record 23 Canadians will be on opening-night rosters as the NBA tips off its regular season on Tuesday. It's the ninth consecutive season Canada is the second-most represented country in the league, behind only the United States. The previous record of players for Canada was 18 from last season. "That just goes to show the growth of the game globally as well. We've continued to see that the

  • Nazem Kadri has been a perfect fit for the Flames

    The Nazem Kadri signing is already paying big dividends for the Flames.

  • Analysis: NHL has place to start with demographic study

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Davis, a Black woman hired five years ago to help the NHL with diversity initiatives, was not surprised by much of the league's first workplace demographic study. “We are where we expected to be, but now we have the facts to back it up,” Davis said. The data backed up the expectations: nearly 84% of employees across the league and its 32 teams are white, and nearly 62% are men. The 24-page report presented to the Board of Governors — the biggest topic discussed at their annua

  • How Bruins are thriving in Brad Marchand's absence

    The Bruins still look like a force to be reckoned with, even without Brad Marchand in the lineup.

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Minnesota 7-6

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assis

  • Bianca Andreescu earns straight-sets victory over Teichmann at Guadalajara Open

    GUADALAJARA, Mexico — Canada's Bianca Andreescu cruised her way to a 6-2, 6-4 opening-round win over Jil Teichmann of Spain at the WTA 1000 Guadalajara Open on Monday. The Mississauga, Ont., native broke on five of her seven opportunities while winning 61 per cent of her first-serve points in the one hour, 20-minute match. The 22-year-old Andreescu will next face Petra Kvitova of Czechia, who defeated Bernarda Pera of Croatia 6-3, 7-5. Vancouver's Rebecca Marino also came away with a first-round

  • NHL finds workforce is over 83% white in diversity and inclusion report

    The NHL released the findings of its inaugural diversity and inclusion report on Tuesday in what it calls a "good start" to diversifying the makeup of the league.

  • Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin

  • What's next for Canucks after disastrous start?

    The Vancouver Canucks have stumbled out of the gate and it could lead to change sooner rather than later.

  • NFL fact or fiction: Are the Giants this good? Are the Packers that bad?

    We're six weeks into the 2022 NFL season so Voch Lombardi reflects on the trajectories of teams on the up and the down.

  • Senators put on offensive show in beating Bruins 7-5 for first win

    OTTAWA — If Tuesday's home opener was any indication of what’s to come, then this Ottawa Senators' season is going to be wildly entertaining. The Senators beat the Boston Bruins at Canadian Tire Centre with seven different players scoring. Mark Kastelic’s first of the season in the second period held up as the winner, but the fun started before the puck even dropped. Things got underway with former Ottawa captain Daniel Alfredsson on hand for the ceremonial puck drop sending the sellout crowd in

  • Pacius goal gives Forge FC a 1-1 tie at Cavalry FC in first leg of CPL semifinal

    CALGARY — Woobens Pacius' 47th-minute goal gave Forge FC a 1-1 tie with Cavalry FC on Saturday in the first leg of their Canadian Premier League playoff semifinal. Forge had 66 per cent possession in the first half but Cavalry had an 8-7 edge in shots (5-2 in shots on target) and went into the break up 1-0. The home side opened the scoring in the 42nd minute at ATCO Field with Dutch fullback Daan Klomp, on a late run into the penalty box, heading home Joe Mason's perfect cross to cap a rapid-fir

  • Neymar testifies in fraud trial over Barcelona transfer

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Neymar said in court on Tuesday in a fraud and corruption trial over his transfer from Brazilian club Santos to Barcelona in 2013 that he knew little about the negotiations and his father was always in charge of his contracts. Neymar and his father, who acts as his agent, were among those accused of concealing the real amount of the transfer from an investment group involved in the negotiations. Neymar’s mother, former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Bartomeu

  • Best and worst from NHL's opening week

    Connor McDavid is already off to a hot start to the 2022-23 NHL season, leading the highlights of a jam-packed first week of action.

  • Gavrikov's OT score lifts Blue Jackets over Canucks 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vladislav Gavrikov scored in overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets came from behind to beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Tuesday night for their first victory of the season. The Canucks remained winless after four games and are the first team in NHL history to give up four straight multi-goal leads to start the season. Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist, Justin Danforth and Zach Werenski each scored, and Gavrikov added an assist before his goal at 3:21 of overtime on