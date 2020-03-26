Uganda's Pop Star Politician Releases The Perfect Anthem For Coronavirus

Bobi Wine, a Ugandan pop star who’s become one of the leaders of the nation’s political opposition, is taking on the global coronavirus pandemic, and he’s doing it with a song.

Joined by vocalist Nubian Li, Wine has created a tune that encourages listeners to wash and maintain a safe distance to prevent the spread of the virus. It notes the symptoms and offers suggestions about what to do if you think you’re sick ― all set to a catchy beat.

“The bad news is that everyone is a potential victim,” sings Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu. “But the good news is that everyone is a potential solution. Sensitize the masses to sanitize, keep a social distance and quarantine.”

Check it out below: 

