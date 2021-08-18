Bobcats on a hot North Texas roof? Yes, you’re seeing correctly

Stefan Stevenson
·1 min read
In this article:
There has been another wild animal sighting in North Texas, but this one raises the roof.

An image of two bobcats hanging out on the roof of a Carrollton house was posted on social media recently.

Miguel Solis, a former Dallas ISD trustee posted the image on Twitter on Tuesday. His image was a reply to another bobcat post by WFAA/Ch. 8 reporter Jason Whitely. Whitely posted video of a bobcat casually strolling between houses in Richardson.

A February 2020 study by the Texas Parks and Wildlife estimated about 43 bobcats living in a 50-mile area across Dallas-Fort Worth.

