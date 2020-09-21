Bobcat wildfire destroys homes, Los Angeles nature center: 'It was so terrifying'

A wildfire burning through a swath of Los Angeles County for more than two weeks remained virtually unchecked Monday as fire managers struggled to gather resources needed to douse the blaze.

The fire has burned more than 160 square miles in and around the Angeles National Forest, destroying an unknown number of homes and an iconic nature center.

The fire "continues to advance in all compass directions depending on fuels and topography," according to report from the unified command battling the fire. The blaze was expected to spread into several communities.

Wind gusts and low humidity have hampered efforts to control the blaze, listed as 15% contained.

The report also cited concerns over stretched resources. Almost 19,000 firefighters are battling 27 major wildfires across the state. The Bobcat has more than 1,700 personnel on scene, but fire managers cited "limited resources for the fire. Critical need for resources continue."

Sophia Mavrolas, a senior at Cal State Northridge and a resident of Juniper Hills, told the Press-Enterprise newspaper she evacuated Friday but returned home Sunday. She said she could hear propane tanks exploding.

"It was so terrifying. The fire line stops within just walking distance of my neighbors," she said. "My neighborhood was extremely lucky to get out of this okay, but my heart aches so bad for my neighbors in upper Juniper Hills.”

The county parks department tweeted that the fire's "devastating destruction" burned the nature center at Devil's Punchbowl Nature Area. No animals nor staff were injured at the 1,310-acre "geological wonder" that draws 130,000 visitors annually, the department said.

A San Bernardino County Fire Department member keeps an eye on a flareup from the Bobcat Fire on Sept. 19, 2020, in Valyermo, Calif.

The fire ranks among the largest in county history. The largest, the Station Fire in 2009, burned 250 square miles, killed two firefighters and burned almost 100 homes.

Since the beginning of the year, there have been over 7,900 wildfires that have burned over 3.5 million acres in California. Since Aug. 15, when California’s fire activity elevated amid dry and windy conditions and a plethora of lightning strikes, there have been 26 fatalities and over 6,100 structures destroyed.

There has been some good news in recent days – at least for Californians. Millions of them got a brief respite from smoky skies Sunday as westerly winds pushed smoke toward the east. The smoke is moving through the Great Plains, according to the National Weather Service.

"What benefits us is harming others. Someone has to be downwind," said Brandt Maxwell, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

At least 80 major fires are currently burning across a dozen western states, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

Contributing: Colin Atagi, Palm Springs Desert Sun

