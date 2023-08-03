Bobby Witt Jr. channels Patrick Mahomes with amazing throw to turn Royals’ double play

In the third inning of the Royals’ 9-2 win Thursday over the Mets, shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. crushed a two-run homer that traveled an estimated 425 feet.

The exit velocity was 103.3 mph and there was an expected batting average of .850, per Baseball Savant.

That was only the second-best play Witt made Thursday.

The biggest highlight came in the field. The Mets had a runner on first with no outs in the fifth inning when Omar Narváez hit a grounder up the middle.

Second baseman Michael Massey dived and used his glove to make a backhanded flip to Witt for the force. Massey couldn’t get a lot on the throw, obviously, but it was a sensational defensive play.

Just getting one out was impressive, but it turned into a double play thanks to Witt’s incredible arm. He reached to get the force, then hopped up and tossed a dart using nothing but his arm strength.

Bally Sports Kansas City’s Ryan Lefebvre summed it up well: “No way!”

“The glove flip was huge. It was accurate,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said. “The awareness of who was running was a big part of that. You saw Bobby, as soon as he caught the ball understood that he had to be quick, but not too quick. I think that was the whole key to that.”

Witt said he wanted to make sure he got one out, then tried to get the double play. He also credited his teammate with getting to the ball.

“Massey made a great play,” Witt said, “and so we made it happen.”

Massey noted that Witt had talked with him just before they turned two.

“To Bobby’s credit literally right before the pitch he goes, ‘Hey, we’ve got to talk on these balls right in between us,’ and the next pitch was right in between,” Massey said.

“Yeah, just flipped it to Bob and I mean the play that he made to pick it and then flat-footed make a throw and get the double play was incredible.”

Massey was asked if he’s ever seen a similar arm action as Witt had on that play.

“Patrick Mahomes,” Massey said with a smile. “He’s incredible.”