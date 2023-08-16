Bobby Witt Jr. has another monster Royals highlight, but Mariners take Game 2 in KC

Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. continues to defy the lofty expectations placed upon him following the 2019 MLB Draft.

Witt, 23, has elevated his game and is doing things not seen within the Royals organization in a long time.

Witt added another special highlight Tuesday night. In the fifth inning, Witt hit a grand slam off Seattle Mariners starter Emerson Hancock. It was his 23rd home run and his second in consecutive nights.

Witt smashed a 91.2 mph fastball that was left over the plate. He drilled the baseball 435 feet over the center-field wall. It was the second grand slam of his career.

His first grand slam came on July 28 against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium.

However, the Mariners held on to win 10-8 in extra innings. Seattle scored seven runs, including four homers, against Royals starter Jordan Lyles in the fourth inning.

The Royals responded with five runs in the fifth. Royals third baseman Maikel Garcia, who also extended his hitting streak to 17 games, collected a key RBI single.

Seattle added a late insurance run as outfielder Teoscar Hernández recorded an RBI double. Hernandez went 5 for 5 with a home run and three RBIs.

The Royals wouldn’t go away quietly. In the ninth inning, KC scored three runs to send the game to extras. Royals second baseman Michael Massey hit a two-run single. Later, Royals captain Salvador Perez tied the game as he drove home Witt.

Seattle scored two runs in the 10th inning and shut the door to end game.

The Royals dropped to 39-82.

Missed any Royals coverage?

Home Win: Dairon Blanco’s RBI sacrifice bunt lifts Royals over Mariners

Story continues

Bobby Baseball: Bobby Witt Jr. blazes new trail with inside-the-park home run

Here are more notables from Tuesday’s game:

Jordan Lyles falters in fourth inning

Kansas City Royals starter Jordan Lyles dug himself into an early hole on Tuesday night.

Lyles allowed seven runs, including four homers, in the fourth inning against the Seattle Mariners. The trouble started after Mariners duo Eugenio Suarez and Ty France hit back-to-back homers.

Later, Hernández and Mariners second baseman Josh Rojas each hit two-run homers. When the dust settled, Seattle had a commanding 7-0 lead.

Lyles struggled with pitch location. He left several pitches over the middle of the plate and the Mariners took advantage. He generated 52 swings and just six whiffs. The Mariners recorded a 99 mph exit velocity on his sweeper.

The four home runs were the most Lyles has allowed in a single game this season. They each registered an exit velocity of 104 mph or greater.

Royals ensure 7th consecutive losing season

The Royals now sit at 39-82 this season. The franchise hasn’t recorded a winning season since their 2015 World Series campaign.

KC hadn’t finished higher than third place in the AL Central during that span. In 2016, the Royals were 81-81 overall and haven’t reached that mark since.

The Royals are in a “season of evaluation.” Several prospects arrived from Triple-A and have received an opportunity at the big-league level. The rebuild has allowed Royals manager Matt Quatraro and the front office time to see who could stick around next season.

What’s next: The Royals continue their four-game series against the Mariners. KC hasn’t announced a starter for Wednesday’s game.