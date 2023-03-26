Bobby Wagner clinches Seattle Seahawks return

Bobby Wagner has returned to the Seattle Seahawks one year after he was cut from the team.

The eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker spent last season with the Los Angeles Rams but has now returned to the Pacific Northwest after mutually agreeing to end his five-year contract with the Rams earlier this year.

Wagner was one of the top defensive players available in free agency, with murmurs of a return to the Seahawks being ever present since the period began.

Quandre Diggs, who had campaigned on social media for a reunion, broke the news of Wagner's return before it was later confirmed by the franchise.

"According to my sources future hall of famer LB Bobby Wagner has agreed to terms to return home to the Seattle Seahawks," he posted on Twitter.

"Seahawks fill a huge need in the middle of their defense. 12's rejoice!"

A Super Bowl winner with the Seahawks in his second year in the NFL, Wagner amassed nearly 1400 tackles and 23.5 sacks over 10 seasons.

His return continues a strong free agency period for the Seahawks, who had already bolstered their defense with the additions of defensive ends Dre-Mont Jones and Jarran Reed, LB Devin Bush and safety Julian Love.