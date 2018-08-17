Bobby Petrino: 'I believe we're going to go beat' Alabama

Bobby Petrino wants his team believing they can beat Alabama. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

You gotta love Bobby Petrino’s optimism.

The Louisville coach closed his remarks at the Cardinals’ kickoff luncheon about his team’s season-opening game against Alabama on Sept. 1 with a pledge to beat the defending national champions.

“Obviously they’re a very good football team,” Petrino said via WDRB.com. “They’ve got a great tradition. Obviously we’re excited to play them. I think it’s a great challenge, and we know that. But I’m going to tell you this: If we can get where we have every, single guy on our team, every, single coach on our team to believe like I believe — because I believe we’re going to go beat them — I need everybody else here to believe that, then we will go beat them.”

Oh no, Alabama has bulletin board material!

In all seriousness, did you expect Petrino to say that he expects his team to lose to Alabama? Sure, he could have avoided a guarantee or belief on the game entirely, but it’s more fun to say you’re going to beat Alabama.

Louisville will be a severe underdog to the Tide in Orlando. And if it wins it’ll be one of biggest upsets of the entire 2018 season. Though Petrino probably doesn’t believe that.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

