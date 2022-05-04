Bobby O'Jay, veteran Memphis radio personality, dead at 68: 'His reach was strong'

Bob Mehr, Memphis Commercial Appeal
One of the iconic voices of Memphis broadcasting, Bobby O'Jay, has died. The Tennessee Radio Hall of Famer was 68.

iHeartRadio, parent company of the WDIA radio station where O'Jay served as DJ and program director, announced the news of his passing Tuesday afternoon. No cause of death was given. O’Jay had been on the air Tuesday hosting his morning show.

In a career that spanned six decades, O’Jay interviewed top Black celebrities from James Brown to Kevin Hart, took on politicians, preachers and police, talked openly about his own life experiences and, in the process, became synonymous with radio in Memphis.

“Bobby was steady, he was steadfast,” said his friend Fred Jones, founder of the Southern Heritage Classic. “The people in this community respected Bobby. No matter where you’d go, you’d hear people ask: ‘Did you hear what Bobby O’Jay said this morning?’ His reach was strong across the whole breadth of the community. Few can maintain that kind of impact in the radio world, which is always changing and evolving.”

As news of his death spread online, politicians and public figures remembered and praised O’Jay.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland hailed O’Jay’s lifelong contributions to the city. “I’m very sorry to learn about the passing of Bobby O’Jay,” Strickland wrote on Twitter. “I know for many Memphians, including my wife, the day was not complete unless they tuned in to hear what Bobby had to say. I always enjoyed being with Bobby on his show or otherwise.”

Congressman Steve Cohen also eulogized the broadcaster on Twitter, noting that Memphis had “lost a radio hall of famer in Bobby O’Jay…[an] icon of legendary WDIA he was a fixture in the community lending his talents to a multitude of community events. Thanks for the shout outs and friendship.”

The rise to radio stardom

A native of Batesville, Mississippi, O'Jay was the youngest man in a family of nine children. "I'm the baby boy in the family and I've always been outspoken," he recalled in a 1999 interview with The Commercial Appeal, part of the USA TODAY Network. "My mother and father always allowed me the opportunity to be outspoken."

When he was 14, O'Jay got a visit from his first cousin, Melvin Jones — a budding radio disc jockey and future radio executive — who drove up to O'Jay's home in Batesville in a brand-new burgundy 1967 Mustang and a sharp set of clothes. From that moment, O’Jay knew he wanted to be a broadcaster: "I said, 'This is better than picking cotton,' " he recalled.

O'Jay went on to get his formal radio training from the Institute of Broadcast Arts in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Launching his career in 1972, O’Jay worked at radio stations in Montgomery, Alabama; Milwaukee; Flint, Michigan; Chicago; Houston; and Dallas.

In 1974, he moved to Memphis and began working for WLOK-AM 1340. In 1983, O'Jay joined the historic African American station WDIA. In 1949 WDIA became the first radio station in the U.S. aimed entirely at Black audiences.

O’Jay quickly became an on-air favorite in Memphis, but his rise to radio stardom was coupled with a growing addiction to alcohol and drugs.

O’Jay noted that his father had been a teetotaler. "He said, ‘Boy, I ain't never had no alcohol, nothing in my system. I ain't never had but one woman, your mama.’ And I'm thinking, 'Gee, what a boring life,' " O’Jay recalled. "I ain't gonna live like that. Eventually, that led to drinking and [serious] drug use around 1980. From 1980 to '85 I was just doing all the drugs I could get my hands on, mainly cocaine."

Even as his addiction grew, O'Jay continued to maintain his star status on WDIA. "I always would work. I'd get to work half-crazy, but I went to work," he said.

But O'Jay eventually began free-basing cocaine and hit rock bottom in the summer of 1985. "Man, my body was weak. Oh, man, I was just messed up. God, I was a lost man," he recalled.

In June 1985, he told WDIA’s bosses he was going into rehab. O’Jay went off the air and returned a month later a changed man — sober and reenergized. "And I haven't looked back since," he recalled. O’Jay’s drug experience and recovery became a key part of his story, and he often spoke, counseled, and helped others by sharing his experience.

'Bobbyology'

After his recovery, O’Jay’s career went into high gear, and he eventually became WDIA’s program director. On the air, O’Jay built a reputation, not just for spinning records, but with his frank discussion of issues vital to Memphians.

"WDIA is not only a goodwill station," O'Jay said, referring to the station's famous "Goodwill and Good Times" motto. "It's also a free-will station. WDIA, Deejays here are free to speak their minds about important things."

O’Jay was a key figure in helping Ronald Ward avoid the death penalty. The teenage Ward was convicted in 1987 of the stabbing deaths of two elderly women and a 12-year-old boy in West Memphis. Ward, who was 15 when the stabbings took place, was the youngest death row inmate in the county after an all-white Crittenden County Circuit Court jury convicted him of capital murder.

"Somewhere in the testimony the kid said he was high on drugs. So, I'm sitting there thinking, 'Now, if you had a 40-year-old (white) man high on drugs, he doesn't know what he's doing.' But if you've got a 15-year-old (Black kid) on drugs, he (deserved the death penalty)," recalled O’Jay.

O'Jay took the air discussing the case, and ended up with a petition of 150,000 signatures, which he helped present to then-governor Bill Clinton of Arkansas. The Arkansas Supreme Court overturned Ward's conviction after determining that black citizens systematically were excluded from the jury. Ward was given a life term.

"So, that was the first thing I did at that point,” recalled O’Jay, “That got me started."

Beloved by listeners, O’Jay was sometimes a lightning rod for controversy. "We've never had a Black radio personality challenge the establishment the way I do," said O'Jay, who described his singular world view and broadcast style as "Bobbyology."

"They say I'm crazy because I guess I am crazy. To say some of the things that I say, people have to believe you have to be crazy,” O’Jay noted. “People think that I need bodyguards. People think that I'm going to get hurt because of what I say. But the things I say are about people who can't afford to hurt me, like politicians and police officers, people in power."

'Bobby O'Jay's impact on our industry is undeniable'

O’Jay would spend nearly 40 years with WDIA — hosting his long-running morning show and helping keep the historic station relevant with his programming acumen.

In 2018, he was honored for his career achievements with induction to the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame. He joined a group of other legendary WDIA broadcasters — including Rufus Thomas, Nat D. Williams and Bev Johnson — in the Hall of Fame.

"Bobby O'Jay's impact on our industry is undeniable," iHeartMedia Memphis Senior Vice President of Programming Sue Purnell said upon his induction. "He's an absolute champion when it comes to our community.”

Looking back on his career in 2018, O’Jay said he was proud of his achievements and his longevity in radio.

"I leave a legacy behind for my family," O’Jay recalled. “Here’s a guy who came from the cotton fields of Mississippi, but I’ve managed to work at some of the biggest stations in America. I have met some of the biggest stars in America. Even though there was some ups and downs, it’s been more fun than anything.”

