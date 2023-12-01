Bobby Green disappointed it’s not Dan Hooker, but hopes Jalin Turner will help turn in a classic at UFC Austin

AUSTIN, Texas – Bobby Green sees Jalin Turner as just of an exciting matchup as Dan Hooker.

Green (31-14-1 MMA, 12-9-1 UFC) was slated to face Hooker in Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 52 co-main event, but Hooker was forced out due to a broken arm. Turner will step in on short notice to face Green at Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The main card airs on ESPN following prelims on ESPN+.

Turner (13-7 MMA, 6-4 UFC) is coming off a thrilling decision loss to Hooker at UFC 290. Green was looking forward to throwing down with Hooker (22-12 MMA, 12-8 UFC), but sees his matchup with Turner delivering similar fireworks.

“It really sucks because that had Fight of the Night on it,” Green told MMA Junkie and other reporters at a pre-fight news conference Wednesday. “But I think me and Jalin are going to do our thing, too. My most important thing is just setting out classics, stuff that can be watched, something that’s timeless, and keep getting those Fight of the Night awards. That’s where I was really at with it, but I think Jalin is going to do the same thing.”

Turner got off to a good start against Hooker, but “The Hangman” rallied to beat him on two of the three judges’ scorecards. Green is aware of Turner’s strong starts and aims to score his third-straight finish against “The Tarantula.”

“Especially in that first round or two, he comes really hard,” Green said. “I’m expecting that from him. Be careful, make sure I don’t make any mistakes, and I’m going to go in there and try and take his head off.”

