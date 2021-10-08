Bobby Flay Is Leaving Food Network After Nearly 3 Decades

Bobby Flay is parting ways with Food Network after a nearly three-decade run. His latest contract expires at the end of 2021, and it seems negotiations have not been reached to keep the chef and network star at the cabler.

Since 1994, Bobby has been a staple on the Food Network's portfolio of shows as a star, host, and recurring guest. Beat Bobby Flay, Brunch at Bobby's, and Grillin' and Chillin' are some of the most well-known programs he was a part of. Bobby also appeared as a guest judge on shows like Chopped, Iron Chef America, and Worst Cooks in America. Most recently, he even starred alongside his daughter Sophie in a hosted series called The Flay List.

Although no public comments about the departure have been made by Bobby's team or the Food Network, Variety reports that there seems to be an issue with clashing financial terms on either side. Since no agreement was achieved, Bobby could find his TV home elsewhere starting next year.

Arguably one of the most recognizable names in the food industry, Bobby was the first chef to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2015. At the beginning of this year, he also starred in a new Discovery+ show alongside fellow chef Giada De Laurentiis called Bobby and Giada in Italy. It's unclear at this time how Bobby's departure from Food Network will impact his future on such shows, but you can go back and reminisce with some of his best work on Discovery+ right now to help you deal with the news.

